SmartHealth PayCard : Adds the Prescription Savings Program of Phoenix Benefits to Help Americans Better Manage Healthcare Costs

03/18/2020 | 09:08am EDT

SmartHealth PayCard, LLC,™ a healthcare FinTech pioneer committed to eliminating the financial burden of medical expenses to make healthcare more accessible, has partnered with Phoenix Benefits Management, a leading prescription benefit manager, to dramatically reduce out-of-pocket prescription costs for Americans. The added benefit comes at a time of heightened concern over the coronavirus and the importance for everyone to have access to doctors and medicine whenever needed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005389/en/

Cardholders of the SmartHealth PayCard™ Mastercard®, a new national credit card dedicated solely to healthcare expenses, will now enjoy significantly discounted prices on everyday drugs and prescriptions at tens of thousands of major, regional and independent pharmacies across the nation. SmartHealth PayCard members will receive savings up to 80% on retail prescriptions. Other remarkable benefits on the card include up to $5,000 in Accident Medical Expense benefits and $5,000 Accidental Death Insurance.

SmartHealth PayCard moves beyond existing financial options — there is no fee for healthcare providers and patients enjoy a revolving credit line at substantially lower terms, making SmartHealth PayCard an optimal choice to immediately pay for high deductibles, co-pays, medications, procedures, preventative care, emergencies, dental, mental health, hearing, vision, and more. Healthcare providers that include SmartHealth PayCard in their business strategy can add discounts to attract more patients while better serving existing ones.

“In times of crisis and everyday, our card eases the burden of healthcare expenses,” says co-founder Jeff Blankinship. “Our credit card gives Americans the financial means to take care of their health needs right away and gets healthcare providers paid at time of service, so they can focus on providing exceptional care.”

“Big discounts on drugs brings great savings for our card members,” says SmartHealth PayCard co-founder Paul Clampitt. “It ensures that they get medicine to stay healthy."

Cardholders will use a mobile app to check which local pharmacy has the best price on a prescription and buy it right away. “We are excited to see SmartHealth PayCard integrate our savings program,” says Phoenix President, David Chapman. “People with no insurance or facing high deductibles now have access to the most competitive pricing on their medications.”

Medical expenses cause millions of Americans to skip treatments and preventative care, while far too many worry that a major health event will bankrupt them. According to the Commonwealth Fund, 41 percent of working-age people have medical bill problems or are paying off medical debt. SmartHealth PayCard seeks to change this unacceptable cycle by helping people better manage healthcare costs so they and their families can live healthier and happier lives.

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC
SmartHealth PayCard seeks to empower individuals and families with financial solutions and resources to simplify direction of care and healthcare expenses. The team at SmartHealth PayCard has extensive experience in healthcare, insurance, government regulations, and finance. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers, and society at large.

Visit smarthealthpaycard.com

About Phoenix Benefits Management, LLC
Phoenix Benefits Management, LLC is a first-in-class prescription benefits manager (PBM). Phoenix challenges the status quo of pharmaceutical benefits programs, providing unparalleled customer service that has earned the company its reputation of excellence. We are committed to finding solutions to complex healthcare problems and customizing access to prescription benefits that Americans need.

Visit www.phoenixpbm.com


© Business Wire 2020
