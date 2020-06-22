SmartHealth PayCard Makes Healthcare More Accessible and Affordable for CornerstoneMD Patients

New healthcare-specific credit card provides flexibility to handle co-pays, deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses for all care – preventive, elective and emergency

SmartHealth PayCard, LLC,™ a healthtech payment solutions leader, and CornerstoneMD, a Dallas OB/GYN practice, are teaming up to make healthcare accessible and reduce the stress of out-of-pocket payments.

The SmartHealth PayCard™ Mastercard®, a national credit card dedicated solely to healthcare expenses, provides CornerstoneMD patients with a revolving credit line to pay immediately for deductibles, copays, co-insurance and a wide range of other health costs. SmartHealth PayCard members can also save up to 85 percent on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide, as well as receive up to $5,000 in Accident Medical Expense benefits and a $5,000 Accidental Death benefit.

According to the Commonwealth Fund, 79 million Americans have medical bill problems or are paying off medical debt. SmartHealth PayCard is designed to reverse this cycle by giving Americans the means to pay for healthcare with a quick, hassle-free sign-up and a credit line of up to $30,000 for qualified applicants.

“Cost should never be a barrier to receiving the care you need, which is why we are very proud to partner with CornerstoneMD to provide an easy and convenient solution for their patients to handle out-of-pocket expenses before leaving the office,” said Jeff Blankinship, SmartHealth PayCard Co-founder. “For CornerstoneMD, it also reduces billing and collection activity, enabling them to put more of their focus where it belongs -- on providing the quality care their patients deserve.”

“Our practice is dedicated to improving and maintaining the health and well-being of our patients, and we want their experience with us to be as pleasant and worry-free as possible,” said Carolyn Riley, M.D., principal physician at CornerstoneMD. “With SmartHealth PayCard’s pioneering financial solution, more people can see us for the services they need, when they need them.”

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers, and society at large. Visit smarthealthpaycard.com

About CornerstoneMD & Carolyn Riley, M.D.

Carolyn Riley, M.D., is a board-certified OB/GYN serving the residents of North Texas at CornerstoneMD in Dallas. She’s a caring and compassionate physician who takes a proactive and preventive approach to health care. Dr. Riley’s specialties include gynecology for women of all ages and weight loss for both men and women, and her services are tailored specifically to meet each patient’s needs. Her goal at the end of every patient encounter is that each person leaves feeling a little more empowered than when they arrived.

