Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SmartHealth PayCard Makes Healthcare More Accessible and Affordable for CornerstoneMD Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

New healthcare-specific credit card provides flexibility to handle co-pays, deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses for all care – preventive, elective and emergency

SmartHealth PayCard, LLC,™ a healthtech payment solutions leader, and CornerstoneMD, a Dallas OB/GYN practice, are teaming up to make healthcare accessible and reduce the stress of out-of-pocket payments.

The SmartHealth PayCard™ Mastercard®, a national credit card dedicated solely to healthcare expenses, provides CornerstoneMD patients with a revolving credit line to pay immediately for deductibles, copays, co-insurance and a wide range of other health costs. SmartHealth PayCard members can also save up to 85 percent on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide, as well as receive up to $5,000 in Accident Medical Expense benefits and a $5,000 Accidental Death benefit.

According to the Commonwealth Fund, 79 million Americans have medical bill problems or are paying off medical debt. SmartHealth PayCard is designed to reverse this cycle by giving Americans the means to pay for healthcare with a quick, hassle-free sign-up and a credit line of up to $30,000 for qualified applicants.

“Cost should never be a barrier to receiving the care you need, which is why we are very proud to partner with CornerstoneMD to provide an easy and convenient solution for their patients to handle out-of-pocket expenses before leaving the office,” said Jeff Blankinship, SmartHealth PayCard Co-founder. “For CornerstoneMD, it also reduces billing and collection activity, enabling them to put more of their focus where it belongs -- on providing the quality care their patients deserve.”

“Our practice is dedicated to improving and maintaining the health and well-being of our patients, and we want their experience with us to be as pleasant and worry-free as possible,” said Carolyn Riley, M.D., principal physician at CornerstoneMD. “With SmartHealth PayCard’s pioneering financial solution, more people can see us for the services they need, when they need them.”

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers, and society at large. Visit smarthealthpaycard.com

About CornerstoneMD & Carolyn Riley, M.D.

Carolyn Riley, M.D., is a board-certified OB/GYN serving the residents of North Texas at CornerstoneMD in Dallas. She’s a caring and compassionate physician who takes a proactive and preventive approach to health care. Dr. Riley’s specialties include gynecology for women of all ages and weight loss for both men and women, and her services are tailored specifically to meet each patient’s needs. Her goal at the end of every patient encounter is that each person leaves feeling a little more empowered than when they arrived.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aInflation in May 2020 - NCPI
PU
11:17aVBI-1901 : AACR Data, Partial Response and Biomarker Strategy
PU
11:16aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
11:16aPARKER HANNIFIN : Sustainability Report Highlights How Team Members are Leading With Purpose
AQ
11:16aNISSAN MOTOR : and Sunwoda to jointly study battery development; Study will focus on next-generation battery for e-POWER vehicles
AQ
11:16aElectraMeccanica Responds to Economic Re-Opening with Planned Retail Expansion of its Flagship SOLO EV into Arizona and Oregon
AQ
11:16aHYUNDAI HCN : Venue Named to Wards 10 Best Interiors List; Modern styling and bold interior design ignite a fresh alternative in the subcompact SUV category
AQ
11:16aTENNECO : Receives paccar global quality awards for driv ride performance and motorparts business groups
AQ
11:16aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Australia Commits to One Additional Triton; Brings total commitment to three
AQ
11:16aNISSAN MOTOR : response to COVID-19 coronavirus; to adjust Japan production in June and July due to COVID-19 (updated June 19)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group