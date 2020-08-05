Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SmartHealth PayCard and Active Recovery TMS Collaborate to Provide Patients with Convenient New Payment Solution for Mental Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 11:06am EDT

New healthcare-specific credit card provides flexibility to handle co-pays, deductibles and other expenses for all healthcare needs

Dealing with mental health issues can be challenging enough for families even before worrying about the cost of treatment. SmartHealth PayCard, LLC,™ a healthtech payment solutions leader, is helping Active Recovery TMS make its breakthrough therapies for depression and other mental illnesses more accessible to Oregonians while reducing the stress of out-of-pocket payments.

The SmartHealth PayCard™ Mastercard® credit card is a financial solution focused on healthcare expenses. It provides Active Recovery TMS patients with a revolving credit line to pay immediately for deductibles, copays, co-insurance and a wide range of other health costs. SmartHealth PayCard members can also save up to 85 percent on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide, as well as receive up to $5,000 in Accident Medical Expense benefits and a $5,000 Accidental Death benefit.

“We are committed to providing our patients breakthrough treatments for major depressive disorders and other common mental health challenges,” said David Grano, CEO & managing member, Active Recovery TMS. “Although TMS treatment is covered by most all insurance providers, our patients have been asking for an option to help manage deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance. We’re pleased to offer SmartHealth PayCard as a valued part of our efforts to enhance our patients’ experience.”

Medical expenses cause millions of Americans to skip treatments and preventive care, while far too many worry that a major health event will bankrupt them. According to the Commonwealth Fund, 41 percent of working-age people have medical bill problems or are paying off medical debt. SmartHealth PayCard is designed to reverse this cycle by giving Americans the means to pay for healthcare with a quick, hassle-free sign-up and a credit line of up to $30,000 for qualified applicants.

“We’re proud to be working with Active Recovery TMS to provide their patients an easy and convenient way to handle the costs associated with treatment,” said Jeff Blankinship, SmartHealth PayCard co-founder. “SmartHealth PayCard was created to improve access to all kinds of healthcare while enabling providers to spend less time on billing and collection activity and put more of their focus where it belongs – on patient care.”

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers, and society at large. Please visit smarthealthpaycard.com and also watch this brief video overview.

About Active Recovery TMS

Active Recovery TMS seeks to provide a safe and effective alternative treatment for depression with transcranial magnetic stimulation, a compelling option for those who have not had success with standard depression treatments like medication and/or psychotherapy. Co-founded by Dr. Jonathan Horey to fill a void of TMS clinics in the Portland, Oregon area and to introduce patients to this ground-breaking approach, Active Recovery TMS has been treating patients since January 2017. More information can be found at activerecoverytms.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : The iconic Mahindra Thar to be unveiled on August 15, 2020 in an all-new avatar
AQ
11:33aSISTEMA : Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme
AQ
11:32aNEXT WEEK : Safe + Sound Week Virtual Speaker Series
PU
11:32aGEDIK YATIRIM : Pay Dışında Sermaye Piyasası Aracı İşlemlerine İlişkin Bildirim (Faiz İçeren)
PU
11:32aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : And geotab team up to help simplify fleet management solutions
PU
11:32aIRKUT : Preliminary results of MC-21-300 aircraft tests on engines protection against water penetration are summed up
AQ
11:31aBOOKING HOLDINGS : to Make Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, August 6
PR
11:31aLeading Healthcare Executives Discuss Their Experiences with COVID-19
PR
11:31aBIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL PUBL : repair rights issue of approximately SEK 139 million was heavily oversubscribed
AQ
11:31aH-GAC Announces Tow and Go Service Expansion to Harris County, Bellaire, Jersey Village, La Porte and Humble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group