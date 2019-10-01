SmartLam : North America Emerges to Dynamically Expand Cross Laminated Timber Market Across North America

Enterprise equips North American building market with mass timber products that allow for competitive edge while prioritizing environmental commitment

Today, SmartLam has reorganized as SmartLam North America to better serve the needs of the rapidly expanding mass timber market via intelligent and integrated Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) and mass timber building solutions. SmartLam North America is dedicated to sustainable forest management, supporting carbon-friendly building materials, and providing innovative construction solutions via extensive geographic distribution through regional production plants.

In an unprecedented industry move, SmartLam North America will significantly expand their sustainable model of timber harvesting, revolutionary mass timber product manufacturing, and cutting-edge project delivery model, to establish a dominant position in the North American mass timber and building industries. CLT has rapidly gained traction within the past decade in North America among builders, engineers and architects because it is extremely durable, cost-effective, compliant with current building codes. It is also incredibly sustainable and renewable, and vastly improves the speed of build for builders.

Under the leadership of SmartLam founder Casey Malmquist and timber industry veterans Erik Munck and Brian Fehr, the enterprise will utilize important regional wood baskets to support production necessary to expand mass timber into new markets across North America. Fehr has spent over 40 years on the timber supply side of the market and Malmquist’s 40-year career has been spent on the market side of the building industry, while Munck brings 30 years’ experience in the engineered wood product sector.

“We are thrilled to launch SmartLam North America to evolve the role that mass timber products has in transforming the building industry, and to ensure that North America plays a dominant role in the movement” said SmartLam North America’s Casey Malmquist. “Mass timber just got a whole lot stronger. Combining SmartLam’s historic presence in the mass timber market, an accomplished leader like Brian Fehr, and a significant investment in the enterprise, we welcome the work that needs to be done in solidifying North America’s place in the global mass timber market.”

SmartLam North America has established its headquarters in Columbia Falls, Montana, and has acquired the state-of-the-art, formerly IB XLam, facility in Dothan, Alabama. With the two operational production facilities in Montana and Alabama, SmartLam North America will immediately lead the industry with a combined capacity of 6 million cubic feet of annual CLT production.

SmartLam North America will leverage its proprietary design, engineering, project management, project delivery model with modern, fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to offer the full range of mass timber solutions needed for a comprehensive and integrated customer experience.

The company has also commenced planning for additional CLT manufacturing facilities strategically located in major wood baskets from coast to coast. It aims to open three more locations by 2022, targeting new plants in the Northeast, West Coast, and timber-rich Southeast. The combined operational facilities will allow the company to produce over 17.2 million cubic feet of annual CLT production and will uniquely serve regional customers by offering all wood species and product certifications available under the current ANSI-APA/PRG 320 product standards.

About SmartLam North America

SmartLam North America is a globally recognized producer of Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) products dedicated to driving innovation in mass timber construction in North America. SmartLam North America manufactures CLT for use in a variety of applications, and provides services to develop practical, innovative, and sustainable solutions to satisfy all customer project requirements. For more information visit www.smartlam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005454/en/