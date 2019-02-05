SmartMetric Announces Agreement With ServiRed to Manufacture the SmartMetric Biometric Credit/Debit Cards With the Advantis EMV Chip and Credit Card Operating System

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB:SMME) is pleased to announce that it has
entered into an agreement and license to manufacture the SmartMetric
biometric credit card with the Advantis credit and debit card EMV chip
technology.
SmartMetric was founded in 2002 and has since been working on the
creation of a biometric fingerprint reader to fit inside a credit card
and other cards the size and thickness of a credit card. It has now
successfully created a very thin circuit board that has over 200 passive
and active components including a battery power management system along
with a rechargeable very thin battery and a ARM Cortex processor for
powering a sub 1 second fingerprint scan and match. When a card user
touches the sensor on the surface of the card, the card’s internal
fingerprint scanner instantly scans and matches the cardholder’s
pre-stored fingerprint and, if matched in less than a second, turns on
the credit card.
SmartMetric Inc. is a United States company with its head office in Las
Vegas, Nevada. The company has fulltime electronics engineers in Tel
Aviv, Israel, with sales and marketing operations in the United States,
South America and Asia Pacific. SmartMetric will be expanding its sales
and marketing into Europe as a result of its agreement with ServiRed, SA.
“We are excited by this agreement with ServiRed, who is a major European
credit card network that also through its Advantis chip and card
operating system will allow us to offer our advanced biometric credit
and debit card solution to banks in Europe, South America and the United
States,” said today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.
ServiRed, Sociedad Española de Medios de Pago, S.A. is Spain’s leading
card payment scheme. It has 44 million cards in circulation, 1,147,077
merchants and around 32,421 ATMs. ServiRed has 100 members (banks,
savings banks, and credit cooperatives), of which 67 are shareholders in
the company.
The ServiRed scheme provides international interoperability through
co-branding with Visa and MasterCard, for which it is licensed as a
Group Member of Visa Europe and as a Principal Member of MasterCard
Worldwide, and thus its members are empowered to issue Visa and
MasterCard products and to acquire transactions made with them.
Advantis is an issuing technology based on the EMV standards,
which provides the entire infrastructure necessary for processing
payments. It focuses on addressing specific market needs by combining
financial applications in the same platform: Visa, MasterCard and
private label, with non-financial applications such as: electronic
purse, electronic signature, transport or loyalty programs.
RedSys is the leading payment processor in Spain and the developer of
the Advantis chip operating system. As of January 1st, 2019,
RedSys has acquired from ServiRed, through company succession, the
independent economic marketing unit of the Advantis System.
SmartMetric will be working closely with Advantis technology to offer
customers worldwide a secure fingerprint biometrics credit card fully
compatible with the international EMV standards.
Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this
press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the
meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results,
performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed
or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may,"
"could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe,"
"estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will,"
"would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the
negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that,
while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently
uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially
from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to
access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our
plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry
and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital
markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not
to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are
made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to
update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect
actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions
or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except
to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more
forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will
make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking
statements. Investors and security holders are urged to
carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings
with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual
Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005887/en/