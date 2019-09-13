Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SmartMetric Announces Revolutionary Breakthrough in the Internal Power Management of Its Biometric Credit Card Resulting in 9 Years Product Shelf Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) – has achieved a major breakthrough in miniature nano power management for its inside-the-card biometric fingerprint scanner. The resulting revolutionary power system embedded inside the card now gives a nine (9) year shelf life to the SmartMetric fingerprint activated biometric credit and debit card.

“This is an important breakthrough for the company, allowing for our biometric credit card to be always powered, even if it hasn’t been used for days, weeks, months or even years,” said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick, today.

The SmartMetric biometric card has built inside of it a powerful fingerprint scanner that scans a person’s fingerprint when the fingerprint sensor is touched on the card's surface. The fingerprint scan is done in less than 0.25 seconds. This provides a biometric scan, match and card activation in less time than it takes the card holder to reach across to insert their card in a store card reader or ATM.

When the SmartMetric biometric credit or debit card is inserted into a retail reader or ATM and after the card has completed the fingerprint scan which has been powered by the card's internal battery, then the card's internal battery is rapidly recharged while in the card reader and performing the credit or debit card transaction.

In effect, the biometric card's internal battery is recharged as the card is being used in standard credit card and debit card readers. Now with the card's amazing internal power management system, the card will stay charged for up to nine (9) years between usage.

“Having spent more than a decade on research and development, SmartMetric has developed what is arguably the most advanced biometric card product available today,” said Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric has entered into an agreement with RedSys where SmartMetric is manufacturing its Biometric Credit / Debit Card with the RedSys ADVANTIS credit and debit card chip and chip operating system. The ADVANTIS credit and debit card chip is used by some of the world’s largest global banks. Over 500 banking organizations have issued more than 1.4 billion cards with the ADVANTIS chip and operating system. Now these banks will be able to seamlessly offer the advanced SmartMetric biometric card with the onboard ADVANTIS chip as an exciting new credit card product to their customers.

About RedSys: http://www.redsys.es/en/quienes-somos.html

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric credit card: Using the SmartMetric Card at an ATM, Storing your fingerprint on your card, SmartMetric Biometric Portable Medical Records Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

*Goode Intelligence forecasts 579 million biometric payment cards will be in use

Safe Harbor Statement: Certain of the above statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Textron Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
01:40pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO, GEICO Corporation and Its Affiliate
BU
01:40pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Valaris plc To Contact The Firm
NE
01:38pCorrection to Opioid Reckoning Hits Money Managers
DJ
01:37pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
RE
01:37pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Trailblazing STEM Skills
PU
01:37pNOKIA OYJ : selected by RigNet, Inc. to upgrade its microwave network to support oil and gas customers with 4G LTE services in the Gulf of Mexico
PU
01:37pADVANCE TICKETS FOR DISNEY'S &LDQUO;MALEFICENT : Mistress of Evil” on Sale Now
BU
01:36pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Conversion price for New Convertible Bonds and price for partial repurchase of the Outstanding Convertible Bonds have been set
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil steadies as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group