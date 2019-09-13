SmartMetric Announces Revolutionary Breakthrough in the Internal Power Management of Its Biometric Credit Card Resulting in 9 Years Product Shelf Life

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) – has achieved a major breakthrough in miniature nano power management for its inside-the-card biometric fingerprint scanner. The resulting revolutionary power system embedded inside the card now gives a nine (9) year shelf life to the SmartMetric fingerprint activated biometric credit and debit card.

“This is an important breakthrough for the company, allowing for our biometric credit card to be always powered, even if it hasn’t been used for days, weeks, months or even years,” said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick, today.

The SmartMetric biometric card has built inside of it a powerful fingerprint scanner that scans a person’s fingerprint when the fingerprint sensor is touched on the card's surface. The fingerprint scan is done in less than 0.25 seconds. This provides a biometric scan, match and card activation in less time than it takes the card holder to reach across to insert their card in a store card reader or ATM.

When the SmartMetric biometric credit or debit card is inserted into a retail reader or ATM and after the card has completed the fingerprint scan which has been powered by the card's internal battery, then the card's internal battery is rapidly recharged while in the card reader and performing the credit or debit card transaction.

In effect, the biometric card's internal battery is recharged as the card is being used in standard credit card and debit card readers. Now with the card's amazing internal power management system, the card will stay charged for up to nine (9) years between usage.

“Having spent more than a decade on research and development, SmartMetric has developed what is arguably the most advanced biometric card product available today,” said Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric has entered into an agreement with RedSys where SmartMetric is manufacturing its Biometric Credit / Debit Card with the RedSys ADVANTIS credit and debit card chip and chip operating system. The ADVANTIS credit and debit card chip is used by some of the world’s largest global banks. Over 500 banking organizations have issued more than 1.4 billion cards with the ADVANTIS chip and operating system. Now these banks will be able to seamlessly offer the advanced SmartMetric biometric card with the onboard ADVANTIS chip as an exciting new credit card product to their customers.

*Goode Intelligence forecasts 579 million biometric payment cards will be in use

Safe Harbor Statement: Certain of the above statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

