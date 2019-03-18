SmartMetric Biometric Credit Card Received Significant Attention From Card Issuing Financial Institutions At The Credit Card Industry Payments Summit In Phoenix, Arizona

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) exhibited its latest biometric
fingerprint activated credit card last week at the Payments Summit held
in Phoenix, Arizona.
SmartMetric's President & CEO spoke at the Payments Summit Conference on
the subject of Biometric Cards in the credit card industry.
SmartMetric recently signed an agreement for the production of its
biometric credit card to include the Advantis EMV card chip along with
the Advantis chip card operating system. The Advantis credit card chip
and operating system is being used in the payments cards of 100 Banks
globally. More than 1.3 Billion payment cards have been issued with the
Advantis chip and software.
Biometrics, and in particular fingerprint biometrics, provide very
strong authentication and security, unlike alpha numeric passwords that
can be hacked using the power of a computer found in most of today’s
smartphones. High resolution and total fingerprint scan along with live
detection make fingerprint scanning the number one immediate test of a
person's identity.
SmartMetric has developed biometric cards for banking, cyber security
and building access along with other special biometric secured cards
such as a portable medical files card for frequent travelers.
SmartMetric holds five issued patents pertaining to its biometric
credit/debit card. It is currently being offered to Banks in the United
States, Latin America and soon to be released to Banks in Europe.
The SmartMetric biometric card is as thin as a standard credit card with
a fully functional fingerprint scanner built inside the card along with
a rechargeable battery that allows the card to be used on all card
readers including ATMs.
Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric credit card:
Using
the SmartMetric Card at an ATM
Storing
your fingerprint on your card
SmartMetric
Biometric Portable Medical Records Card
Safe Harbor Statement: Certain of the above statements
contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that
involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking
statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and
uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those
indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various
factors.
