SmartMetric Biometric Credit Card Received Significant Attention From Card Issuing Financial Institutions At The Credit Card Industry Payments Summit In Phoenix, Arizona

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) exhibited its latest biometric fingerprint activated credit card last week at the Payments Summit held in Phoenix, Arizona.

SmartMetric's President & CEO spoke at the Payments Summit Conference on the subject of Biometric Cards in the credit card industry.

SmartMetric recently signed an agreement for the production of its biometric credit card to include the Advantis EMV card chip along with the Advantis chip card operating system. The Advantis credit card chip and operating system is being used in the payments cards of 100 Banks globally. More than 1.3 Billion payment cards have been issued with the Advantis chip and software.

Biometrics, and in particular fingerprint biometrics, provide very strong authentication and security, unlike alpha numeric passwords that can be hacked using the power of a computer found in most of today’s smartphones. High resolution and total fingerprint scan along with live detection make fingerprint scanning the number one immediate test of a person's identity.

SmartMetric has developed biometric cards for banking, cyber security and building access along with other special biometric secured cards such as a portable medical files card for frequent travelers.

SmartMetric holds five issued patents pertaining to its biometric credit/debit card. It is currently being offered to Banks in the United States, Latin America and soon to be released to Banks in Europe.

The SmartMetric biometric card is as thin as a standard credit card with a fully functional fingerprint scanner built inside the card along with a rechargeable battery that allows the card to be used on all card readers including ATMs.

