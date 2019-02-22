SmartMetric Biometrics Inside the Card Leads in Biometric Security for Credit Cards

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME), the maker of miniature electronic fingerprint scanners that fit inside credit cards, ID cards and portable health records cards, says that fingerprint biometrics is the only biometric technology that is able to functionally work as a self-contained biometric solution for credit cards.

Other forms of biometric security such as Voice, Face and Behavioral based biometrics are not suited for a solution that provides biometric security in a card format. The only way you can use other biometric security options is to have the biometric scanning technology on a separate device to the card. This is turn raises serious security risks for a person's biometrics as this would entail having a central database in the cloud of the user's biometrics.

Cloud biometric storage for banking or identity access solutions is the worst possible way of implementing biometric security solutions. As has been learned with online storage of other identifying information once the database has been breached the ability to trust the cloud stored data for future identity validation drops to virtually zero.

SmartMetric has spent well over a decade in miniaturizing electronics so that they fit on a super slim electronic circuit board that is approximately one quarter the thickness of a credit card. The SmartMetric advanced biometric fingerprint scanner that sits inside the credit card uses a powerful Cortex processor, internal Nano Power Management System that allows the cards internal battery to be recharged each and every time the card is used along with 200 active and passive components that fit on a two layer paper thin circuit board.

The company has had to overcome many component size issues while also pushing the envelope and adopting new electronic assembly and card lamination processes.

SmartMetric has recently signed an agreement with a major credit card chip and EMV chip card supplier to credit card issuing banks throughout the world. The Advantis EMV Credit Card Chip is now in use by major card issuing Banks in Europe, South America and North America. The SmartMetric association with Advantis and their credit card chip on the SmartMetric biometric card now allows for a Biometric Card solution for the 100 Banks that now use the Advantis Chip and Credit Card operating system globally.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005446/en/