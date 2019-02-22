SmartMetric Biometrics Inside the Card Leads in Biometric Security for Credit Cards

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME), the maker of miniature electronic
fingerprint scanners that fit inside credit cards, ID cards and portable
health records cards, says that fingerprint biometrics is the only
biometric technology that is able to functionally work as a
self-contained biometric solution for credit cards.
Other forms of biometric security such as Voice, Face and Behavioral
based biometrics are not suited for a solution that provides biometric
security in a card format. The only way you can use other biometric
security options is to have the biometric scanning technology on a
separate device to the card. This is turn raises serious security risks
for a person's biometrics as this would entail having a central database
in the cloud of the user's biometrics.
Cloud biometric storage for banking or identity access solutions is the
worst possible way of implementing biometric security solutions. As has
been learned with online storage of other identifying information once
the database has been breached the ability to trust the cloud stored
data for future identity validation drops to virtually zero.
SmartMetric has spent well over a decade in miniaturizing electronics so
that they fit on a super slim electronic circuit board that is
approximately one quarter the thickness of a credit card. The
SmartMetric advanced biometric fingerprint scanner that sits inside the
credit card uses a powerful Cortex processor, internal Nano Power
Management System that allows the cards internal battery to be recharged
each and every time the card is used along with 200 active and passive
components that fit on a two layer paper thin circuit board.
The company has had to overcome many component size issues while also
pushing the envelope and adopting new electronic assembly and card
lamination processes.
SmartMetric has recently signed an agreement with a major credit card
chip and EMV chip card supplier to credit card issuing banks throughout
the world. The Advantis EMV Credit Card Chip is now in use by major card
issuing Banks in Europe, South America and North America. The
SmartMetric association with Advantis and their credit card chip on the
SmartMetric biometric card now allows for a Biometric Card solution for
the 100 Banks that now use the Advantis Chip and Credit Card operating
system globally.
To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video
of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.
