SmartMetric to Give a Presentation on the New ADVANTIS SmartMetric Biometric Credit Card at the Secure Payments and ID Conference on June 19, 2019, Madrid, Spain

SmartMetric, Inc.’s (OTCQB: SMME) President and CEO Chaya Hendrick will
be speaking at the Payments and ID Conference in Madrid, Spain on June
19 at 1:30pm. The subject of the presentation is Biometric Card
Payments: The Future Is Now.
The Conference is being held at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Ave. de
Luis Aragones, 4. 28022 Madrid, Spain.
ADVANTIS is a major sponsor of the Conference. SmartMetric is presenting
at the conference in conjunction with its partner, ADVANTIS. More than
800 professionals from within the credit card industry will be in
attendance including Europe’s leading card issuing Banks. ADVANTIS is
operating in 3 Continents and 40 Countries.
The ADVANTIS credit and debit card chip is used on over 1.3 billion
cards worldwide. 100 Banks around the world are currently using the
ADVANTIS payments card chip and operating system to make credit and
debit card transactions on the global payments networks.
SmartMetric has integrated the ADVANTIS credit and debit card chip onto
its biometric fingerprint activated card allowing the client Banks of
ADVANTIS to adopt a biometric payments card solution seamlessly across
their payments infrastructure.
The conference website is www.securepaymentsid.ifaes.com.
SMARTMETRIC is based in the USA with marketing and engineering in
various parts of the World. SmartMetric has created a fingerprint
scanner that fits inside a credit and debit card and is used to provide
biometric protection for these cards. The card user simply touches a
square sensor on the card’s surface and in less than 0.25 seconds the
card’s internal fingerprint scanner reads the card user’s fingerprint
and if the fingerprint matches the card is immediately turned on.
To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video
of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.
