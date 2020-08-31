Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SmartSens Launches Two CMOS Image Sensors to Empower the Future of Intelligent Vehicles: SC100AT and SC410GS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

SmartSens today launched two advanced automotive CMOS image sensors—SC100AT and SC410GS—designed to enable the next generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005675/en/

SmartSens SC410GS & SC100AT Image Sensors (Photo: Business Wire)

SmartSens SC410GS & SC100AT Image Sensors (Photo: Business Wire)

The SC100AT and SC410GS are the first offerings in the SmartSens Automotive Series, and are optimized to deliver fast, clear, and high-quality video in the complex and demanding environments of mission critical automotive applications.

The SC100AT ensures reliable performance in a broad range of mainstream automotive applications. With AEC-Q100 certification and an ultra-high dynamic range of up to 140dB—the sensor delivers excellent results in extremely variable lighting conditions, from dark garages and tunnels to direct sunlight. SmartSens’ proprietary PixGain HDR® technology also gives the SC100AT the ability to produce readout noise levels as low as 0.58e-, resulting in clear and detailed night vision in low-light environments. The sensor’s primary use cases include blind spot monitoring, side-view mirror replacement, parking assistance, driving recording, back-up monitoring, and vehicle surround view.

The SC410GS is the latest solution in SmartSens SmartGS® Series. It uses 4 million BSI pixels compared to the 3 million widely used in today’s intelligent transportation systems. Its proprietary global shutter technology accurately captures fast-moving objects with no tail shadows or image distortion. Together, these attributes significantly improve the efficiency of image recognition systems and traffic management applications—such as highway bayonet cameras, traffic junction monitoring, and parking lot toll bayonets—by quickly and accurately capturing detailed information in dark and high-speed traffic environments. The innovative HDR technology behind the high-sensitivity BSI pixel also processes up to 12000mV/Lux-s, helping to resolve overexposures of signal lights at night.

“Recent growth in the construction and development of intelligent transportation systems around the world are creating new demand for image sensors that can empower smart cars and intelligent traffic management. Our SC100AT and SC410GS combine our CMOS sensor leadership with automotive-specific design that delivers the next level of reliability and performance required for tomorrow’s driving experiences,” said James Ouyang, Deputy General Manager of SmartSens.

SmartSens SC100AT and the SC410GS image sensors are available for testing immediately. For more information, or to request a sample, please contact cs@smartsenstech.com.

About SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2011, SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. is a leading supplier of high-performance CMOS imaging systems worldwide and a forerunner in the video surveillance industry. Its products are widely used in the fields of vehicle-mounted imaging, machine vision and consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, robot cleaners, smart home cameras, etc.). With research centers based in Shanghai and Beijing among others, the company focuses on providing future-oriented solutions and market-leading products. Coupled with cutting-edge technology and innovation, SmartSens is the industry’s first ever company to introduce the global shutter CIS sensors based on voltage domain architecture and stack BSI process. Since its founding, SmartSens has been committed to providing customers with high-quality smart sensors. Learn more at SmartSensTech.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pCIM REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : Announces Merger Agreements with Three Smaller, Net Lease REITs Managed by its Manager, CIM Group
BU
03:17pTROILUS GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - TLG
AQ
03:16pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : TPG explores $8 bln sale of U.S. cable operator Astound -sources
RE
03:16pANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Pre-insulated Pipes Market 2020-2024| The Rising Use Of District Heating And Cooling Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:15pDCR is providing time-limited relief from the swap clearing requirement and related exceptions and exemptions. This relief is to help facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pDMO is providing time-limited relief from the trade execution requirement in order to facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pDSIO is providing relief to swap dealers from registration de minimis requirements, uncleared swap margin rules, business conduct requirements, confirmation, documentation, and reconciliation requirements, and certain other eligibility requirements. This relief is to help facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pBLACK TUSK RESOURCES : Refines targets for drilling at mckenzie
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
3SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4SUEZ SA : Suez says French rival Veolia's unsolicited offer carries great uncertainties
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group