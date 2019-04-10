SmartStream : Forms a New Team to Respond to Current Cash and Liquidity Regulation Requirements

SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management
(TLM®) solutions provider, today announced a new client
driven strategic focus in line with the new FSA (now PRA) rules
governing liquidity management for UK and foreign branches. In response
to the new regulations, SmartStream has appointed Nadeem Shamim to lead
cash and liquidity management solutions globally.
Nadeem brings over 30 years of experience in treasury, cash and
liquidity management within transaction banking and treasury consulting,
across Europe and Asia. Prior to SmartStream, Nadeem was at Standard
Chartered Bank, in his role as Managing Director he was responsible for
corporate treasury solutions. Previous to this he was at J.P. Morgan,
Head of Financial Institutions Group EMEA, Treasury Services, focusing
on regulations and cash management.
Nadeem will report into Vincent Kilcoyne, Head of Product
Management at SmartStream. In addition, two members of the internal
teams Paul Randell, previously Business Engineer at Credit Suisse, and
Richard Morris, previously Global Head of Cash Management Technology at
Morgan Stanley, will be taking on the roles of products managers
reporting to Nadeem.
Vincent Kilcoyne, Head of Product Management, SmartStream, says: “Nadeem
brings with him solid experience of strategic advisory and innovative
thinking in bank transformation, treasury risk management, FinTech and
supply chain financing. I am delighted to have such a strong and
committed team with Paul, Richard and Nadeem - we will see great success
in the coming future”.
Nadeem Shamim, Head of Cash and Liquidity Management, SmartStream,
states: “Banks and other financial institutions are asking themselves
some fundamental questions about managing liquidity - the pressure is on
in terms of, not only monitoring intraday liquidity, but to manage it on
a just-in-time basis. Our aim is to ensure clients are compliant, as
well as, heading in the right direction in terms of technological
advances, including AI and machine learning. We have a highly skilled
team who can deliver value to our customers”.
Ends
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005067/en/