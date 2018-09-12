SmartStream : Further Expands Presence in Asia with New Chinese Partner TGT Chibo Data Service

SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management
(TLM®) solutions provider, today announced the appointment of
TGT Chibo Data Service, one of the leading technology services and
payment solution providers in China, as an official distributor partner
for SmartStream’s TLM solutions in the Mainland market. This new
agreement will allow TGT Chibo Data Service to initially market
SmartStream’s reconciliations solutions to the financial sector in
China, including banks, asset managers and third party administrators.
TGT Chibo Data Service will provide the local infrastructure and local
representation, whilst SmartStream will provide proven post-trade
processing technology for the local market. The addition of
SmartStream’s solutions will enable TGT Chibo to provide a full suite of
back-office operational capabilities to the Chinese banking market.
“For the past year, we have received many requests from Chinese banks
wanting help in streamlining their back-office operations and
maintaining regulatory compliance. The strategic partnership with TGT
Chibo Data Service is a natural one which complements our work in
the region, we are already working together to play an important role in
supporting the local banks. In addition, having a regional partner will
enable us to extend our value to the market and to strengthen our
position in Asia”, said Mark Taylor, Regional Director Asia Pacific,
SmartStream.
Ends
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005803/en/