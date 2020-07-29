Log in
SmartStream Further Protects Payment Systems in Achieving Industry PCI-DSS Status

07/29/2020 | 04:01am EDT

SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announced certification for PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) version 3.2.1, level 1 (the highest level). This provides additional reassurance to serve card and digital payments customers and process personal identifiable information across the world.

The PCI-DSS certification is one of the most trusted, demanded and in a lot of cases mandatory qualifications for solutions partners. SmartStream’s reconciliations platform and OnDemand (SaaS) services using its flagship solutions: TLM Reconciliations, TLM Aurora and SmartStream Air (Artificial Intelligence Reconciliations), have been certified at the highest level of security standards. This also includes the departments, staff, locations and processes which supports the complete service model.

The PCI Security Standards Council’s mission is to enhance global payment account data security by developing standards and supporting services that drive education, awareness, and effective implementation by stakeholders - supporting the needs of the global payments industry. For SmartStream, achieving PCI-DSS status involved demonstrating high levels of security across the whole organisation, covering domains such as physical security, personnel security, fraud control mechanisms, IT & data security and data privacy - on a fully monitored business environment.

Haytham Kaddoura, CEO, SmartStream, states: “The process was rigorous, it included revisiting numerous policies, testing security solutions and implementing new processes, it was a collaborative team effort across all of the business units. This requirement was driven by our clients and it is now critical and demanded by all financial institutions. It simply gives us the hallmark of trust, which is especially important in these current times, with data security and fraud detection being so high on the corporate agenda.”

Ends

About SmartStream Technologies

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

As a result, more than 2,000 clients - including 70 of the world’s top 100 banks, rely on SmartStream Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions to deliver greater efficiency to their operations.


© Business Wire 2020
