SmartStream : Strengthens Its Presence in Asia With the Senior Appointment of Victoria Harverson

05/11/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, strengthens its presence in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong with the appointment of Victoria Harverson. In her leadership role she joins the sales team in the regional head office based in Singapore, and reports to Radha Pillay, Head of Sales Apac.

With the advancement of SmartStream’s artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and the availability of fast onboarding of new solutions as managed services or in the cloud - customers in the region can start to realise the benefits this brings to their middle- and back-office operations. Victoria will be working with the local team to implement account management best practices as well as being responsible for driving and nurturing new opportunities in the adoption of digital strategies within the Asian customer base.

Victoria joins SmartStream from Duco where she served as Business Development Director and Head of Sales Apac. With over 10 years’ experience delivering enterprise solutions to major banks and buy-side institutions across the globe, Victoria brings with her a wealth of experience and existing relationships within many of the world’s leading financial institutions.

Commenting on Victoria’s hiring, Radha Pillay, Head of Sales Apac, stated, “SmartStream is recognised as being a highly innovative firm, and as with all our solutions, we are committed to ensuring we are here to help our customers in their digitisation and automation journey’s. Victoria is a seasoned sales professional and with all her expertise, she will be a great addition to our team”.

Victoria added, “I am pleased to be joining such an experienced team that have a deep understanding of operations technology within financial services alongside such a wide range of enterprise grade solutions to support them. In a rapidly changing world, it will be more important than ever to adopt and innovate on top of the most trusted and scalable solutions. I look forward to helping SmartStream build on its market-leading position and taking it to the next level with its clients”.

© Business Wire 2020
