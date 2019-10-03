SmartThings : & Kasa Smart by TP-Link Announce New Integrations to Bring Even More Home Control

Kasa Smart by TP-Link devices will now be fully certified under the Works With SmartThings program

SmartThings, the leader in automation and the easy way to make homes smart, today announces integration with Kasa Smart by TP-Link, a leading global provider of smart home products. Through this integration, many of Kasa’s most popular smart home devices are now fully compatible with the SmartThings platform and certified under the Works With SmartThings program.

TP-Link leveraged SmartThings’ newly released developer tool SmartThings Schema to start its integration journey and on-board onto the platform. SmartThings Schema is the quickest integration method that does not require the SmartThings API; developed to help on-board developers, partners and devices quicker to create more diversity and choice within the SmartThings ecosystem. To deepen the partnership, TP-Link then worked closely with the Works With SmartThings (WWST) team to complete the process of certifying devices as WWST, which includes rigorous testing and callbacks.

SmartThings users can now easily integrate their TP-Link devices and set-up countless automations; for example, having a lock open or close can trigger a TP-Link bulb to turn on or off. The following models of Kasa’s smart home devices are now certified under the Works With SmartThings program:

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, Mini

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip, 6-Outlets

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb, Dimmable

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb, Tunable

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb, Multicolor

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug With Energy Monitoring

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, Dimmer

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, 3-Way

“As one of the leading providers of smart home products, Kasa Smart has a history of ease-of-use and reliability, and we’re excited to introduce even more convenience to our users,” said David Li, CEO of Kasa Smart.

“This integration will allow our 3 million+ community to have more control and more possibilities to create versatile home automations through the SmartThings platform,” said Louis Lou, Product Manager of Kasa Smart.

“As one of the first cloud-to-cloud integrations on the SmartThings platform, we’re excited to offer easy access, automations, and control through the SmartThings app, across millions of Samsung devices and appliances and over 2,000 IoT brands and connected home devices. Kasa Smart devices add to the depth and breadth of the SmartThings ecosystem and the overall convenience of our platform for our joint customers,” said Amber Kappa, the Vice President of Platform Partnerships & Business Development at SmartThings.

About SmartThings:

SmartThings is the easiest way to turn a home into a smart home, making it simple to connect and control your devices from anywhere. As the industry leader for consumer IoT technology, SmartThings’ open platform brings together devices, developers, and services to offer one of the largest ecosystems of integrated devices, connecting over 10 million products in over 1 million homes for limitless possibilities. Founded in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. For more information, visit www.smartthings.com. There’s potential in your everyday things.

About Kasa Smart by TP-Link

Founded 2015 in Silicon Valley, Kasa Smart took a deep dive into the smart home market to create customer-centric, reliable and quality products. Assembling a multi-talented group with broad backgrounds, Kasa Smart has quickly become one of the leading consumer smart home brands in the world. TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked by analyst firm IDC as the No. 1 provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

