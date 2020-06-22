SmartTray Forges Relationships with Two Prominent Intellectual Property Law Firms, Niro McAndrews, LLP, and Weiss & Moy, PC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartTray International, LLC, a Scottsdale, Arizona, USA-based company, announced today it received grants for six additional utility patents for Personal Electronic Device (PED) holders in passenger seats and tray tables for use in aviation, rail, bus, marine and automotive transportation, bringing its total patent portfolio count to eighteen granted patents, of which one is a design patent. US patent numbers 9,796,344; 10,150,395; 10,427,619; 10,464,459. EU patent number 3,366,513 is currently registered in Britain, France and Germany. Notice of Intention to Grant was issued by the European Patent Office under Rule 71(3) EPC for EU patent application number 13784667.1.

Patented claims encompass integrated slot/groove, integrated kick-stands, independent and biased rotatable walls, self-adjusting mechanisms that expand and retract automatically to the thickness of PED's firmly gripping mobile devices when placed in SmartTray proprietary PED holders. For a complete list of all granted domestic and international patents, visit http://thesmarttray.com/patents.htmlhttp://thesmarttray.com/patents.html

SmartTray's patented mobile device holders make it more ergonomic, convenient, safer, and easier to use travelers' smartphones and electronic tablets on airplanes, trains, buses, cars, and marine vehicles, significantly enhancing travelers' entertainment experience on board. There are more than two hundred patented claims to PED holders in seatback tray tables (SBT), in-arm-tray (IAT) tables, and PED holders in passenger seats covering broad range of integrated PED holder geometries, including USB and wireless charging. Proprietary PED holders are conveniently located within arm's reach of each passenger and in full sight.

Mass transit operators replace existing tray tables as part of routine maintenance anyway, so replacing existing tray tables with SmartTray's multi-function, tech-friendly tray tables with integrated PED holders represents a significantly lower cost option for mass transportation operators vs. buying new seats with PED holders.

For most applications, standard food tray tables in passenger seats can be replaced with SmartTray at a fraction of the cost of seatback mounted PED holders using the same hardware. There is no disruption in service as standard food tray tables can be replaced in approximately one minute per passenger seat at a gate or a hangar. A typical installation video for seatback mounted tray tables is available at http://thesmarttray.com/aeroindex.html.

"Adding new parts to the already certified passenger seats require that modified seats be recertified, a significantly more costly option. New parts add extra weight and extra weight costs more to fly around. Replacing existing seats with new or modified seats requires that airplanes be taken out of service at significant loss of revenue to airline operators. Therefore, SmartTray's focus is on solutions that can be installed in minutes per passenger seat, require no disruption in service, or costly recertification," said Nick Pajic, Founder, President & CEO of SmartTray.

"To expand our global footprint as quickly as possible, SmartTray works with suppliers to mass transit like OEM's, MRO's, IFE providers as well as FAA/EASA approved repair stations," added Pajic. We can play a small or a larger role in supporting our customers through direct patent licensing agreements or manufacturing SmartTray proprietary PED holders in tray tables and passenger seats through SmartTray approved supply chain," added Pajic.

To assist SmartTray with licensing and protection of its extensive patent portfolio, SmartTray forged relationships with two prominent intellectual property law firms, Niro McAndrews, LLP, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and Weiss & Moy, PC, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

"We are very excited to represent SmartTray in the licensing and enforcement of its important intellectual property rights," said Raymond Niro, Jr., a Founding Partner at Niro McAndrews. "Our firm specializes in intellectual property and technology law, with an emphasis on the trial and appeal of complex disputes. We are hopeful that companies are amenable to accepting licenses for the use of SmartTray's technology, but we are also prepared to initiate litigation if necessary," added Niro.

ABOUT SMARTTRAY®

SmartTray® International, LLC pioneered patented Personal Electronic Device (PED) holders for use in commercial aviation in 2011. Today, SmartTray has eighteen granted patents in the US and Europe covering broad range of integrated PED holder solutions in passenger seats and tray tables for use in aviation, rail, bus, automotive and marine transportation. SmartTray PED holders facilitate hands free use of smartphones and tablets significantly enhancing on board entertainment experience. SmartTray proprietary PED holders are conveniently placed within arm's reach and in full sight of each passenger. There is no pain or muscle fatigue from holding PED's boasting superior ergonomics, better customer experience and loyalty. Replacing traditional food tray tables with SmartTray multi-function tray tables that hold PED's at each seat offer lowest cost options to upgrading passenger seats in BYOD environment. For most installations, SmartTray can be installed in entire aircraft, bus, or a train car in just a few hours resulting in significant cost savings and without taking vehicles out of service. SmartTray is privately owned. For information about licensing and strategic partnership opportunities please inquire at: info@thesmarttray.com

