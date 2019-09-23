Log in
Smartiply Edge Gateway Gets Added To AWS Partner Device Catalog

09/23/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

The Smartiply Fog Platform leveraging AWS IoT Greengrass brings an innovative product category in the Edge Computing space to drive ROI for Industrial IoT

Smartiply brings to the world an Edge-to-Cloud hybrid platform, leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), that is designed to optimize computing resources and drive local decision making, further reducing total cost of ownership for AWS Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Smartiply platform allows AWS Lambda functions and machine learning models to run on the edge, enhancing the core capabilities of Smartiply Edge Gateway without rebuilding.

The Smartiply Edge Gateway is a patented multi-purpose product that combines smart connectivity, edge computing, and IoT functions all in one device to address difficult problems faced by IoT applications due to infrastructure, geographic, or economic constraints. The product has been successfully deployed in some of the harshest environments across multiple verticals primarily targeting Public Safety & Security, Enterprise Connectivity, and Smart City use cases. The Smartiply solution provides secure and uninterrupted internet connectivity for IoT and video applications; analyzes video, audio, and sensor data on the edge to infer and take action; and performs data thinning to optimally utilize cloud resources.

“By leveraging AWS, Smartiply brings innovative solutions for customers, propelling mass adoption of cost-effective IoT solutions across all industries, customer segments, and geographies,” said Smartiply Co-founder and CEO, Kaushik Pillalamarri.

About Smartiply

Smartiply, Inc. is a Fog Computing technology company headquartered in New Jersey, USA. Co-founded by Dr. Junshan Zhang and Dr. Mung Chiang, who have been credited with pioneering Transactional Networks and Fog Computing, the startup sprouted out of Arizona State University and Princeton University in 2015. The company is backed by Wistron Corporation, a strategic partner and a major original design manufacturer. Smartiply has deployed its technology commercially, delivering value and ROI, and continues to build innovative products based on its platform. For more information, please visit smartiply.com.


© Business Wire 2019
