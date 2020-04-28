Smartly.io : Sets New Standard for Creative Automation of Social Advertising

Smartly.io uplevels its creative automation capabilities, offering a true end-to-end creative and media buying solution for social advertising

Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced new creative capabilities and services for its platform. Known for its market-leading Dynamic Video and Image Template tools, Smartly.io now offers innovative testing capabilities, integrations and enhanced cross-channel workflow management — making Smartly.io the only platform with a true end-to-end creative and media buying solution for advertising across social channels. With that, Smartly.io also announces a new creative service through its award-winning Creative Studio team that helps brands build creatives at scale.

The expansive growth of digital channels, the rise of mobile and video content, and the shift to Stories has forever changed how brands reach consumers. With thousands of brands now vying for attention at every swipe and scroll, there are higher expectations for relevant messages and compelling content. As a result, brands are increasingly looking to inform their marketing tactics and creative direction with data, while scaling those campaigns with automation technology to produce ads that reach relevant audiences. Unfortunately, many advertisers do not have the time, resources or technology to help them stand out, scale and succeed.

“Smartly.io is an important partner in helping Uber’s Performance Marketing iterate on our creative testing in both scale and scope,” said Merry Morud, Marketing Manager of Performance Creative Optimization at Uber. “Smartly.io's suite of creative tools, like image and video templates, in tandem with Automated Ads and Dynamic Ads products help our designers create multiple iterations at massive scale, and allow us to launch and test globally relevant creative around the world while significantly reducing time spent on design production time. Beyond tools, we look to the Smartly.io team as digital marketing and digital creative experts who are at the forefront of the field across many industries and verticals.”

Smartly.io’s solution now makes it easy for both creative and marketing teams to work together to help produce, test and iterate the best possible performing creatives. The platform’s new creative capabilities and services include:

Creative Studio is an on-demand creative service that helps brands stand out and connect with customers across social channels. Backed by an award-winning team that leverages data, insights and best-practice know-how from our work with the world’s leading brands, Smartly.io helps advertisers produce original mobile-first creatives and transform existing TVCs, images or videos into short-form content built for social. Smartly.io’s Creative Studio also offers brands robust creative testing to find their winning creatives, along with their optimal channel and placement mix.

Adobe Creative Cloud Integration connects Smartly.io's creative automation tools to designers' workflows. Creative professionals can now import assets created in Photoshop into the Smartly.io platform and easily add animation effects and dynamic overlays to create thousands of data-driven, on-brand, customized videos in minutes.

Cross-Channel Video Distribution allows users to export their video creations and use them across any online channel including YouTube, Snapchat or Google Ads.

Automatic Template Resizing adjusts videos to different dimensions, which reduces manual work when creating video variations for different ad placements and platforms. Our market-leading Video and Image Template tools let you apply dynamic overlays to automatically customize creatives with real-time pricing, localized offers and personalized messages.

Modular Testing enables teams to quickly and easily produce multiple video variations to test which combination of footage resonates best with audiences and drives optimal performance.

enables teams to quickly and easily produce multiple video variations to test which combination of footage resonates best with audiences and drives optimal performance. Smartly.io Asset Library offers a centralized place for marketing and creative teams to easily store and use their image and video assets across campaigns and channels.

offers a centralized place for marketing and creative teams to easily store and use their image and video assets across campaigns and channels. Designer Access Rights streamline designers’ workflows, allowing them to focus on the creative tools without interfering with campaign management functions.

“Marketers didn't enter their field to do manual, tedious, administrative work," said Kristo Ovaska, Co-Founder and CEO of Smartly.io. "They want to be creative — developing, iterating and launching new ideas. With Smarty.io's enhanced creative capabilities, teams can do just that. Reallocating their time to ideation, execution and creativity, empowers marketing teams to save countless hours of manual work while increasing campaign efficiency and effectiveness. Collectively, these benefits enhance a team’s ability to scale creative automation across platforms, allowing them to streamline their workflow and ultimately achieve better outcomes for the business."

Learn more about Smartly.io’s new creative features and creative service by viewing our website and register to attend our Sofa Summit — the world’s largest social advertising summit — on May 12.

About Smartly.io

Powering beautifully effective ads, Smartly.io automates every step of social advertising to unlock greater performance and creativity. We combine creative production and ad buying automation with outstanding customer service to help 600+ brands scale their results – not headcount – on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. We are a fast-growing community of 350+ Smartlies with 16 offices around the world, managing over €2.5B in ad spend and growing rapidly and profitably. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

