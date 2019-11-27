Log in
Smartphone Black Friday 2019 Deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, OnePlus, LG & Google Pixel Cell Phone Deals Listed by Retail Egg

11/27/2019 | 10:21pm EST

Compare mobile phone Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on Sprint, Boost Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Wireless and unlocked smartphones

What are the best Black Friday 2019 cell phone deals? Sales experts at Retail Egg track mobile phone prices and have rounded up the best Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone and Android flagship smartphone deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best iPhone deals:

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

More Android cell phone deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The term cell phone may not be used as much as a smartphone or a mobile phone but these words all have the same meaning. These devices, whether locked or unlocked, offer connection, either through the internet or other wireless communication, for a person to converse and transact with another person who are hundreds or even thousands of miles apart.

Is there a meaning behind the phrase Black Friday? Originally a term used to describe the high volume of shoppers and resulting accidents during chaotic sales, Black Friday now describes the sales period around late November when stores offer a large number of impressive deals.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
