Smartphone Woes Continue with Worldwide Shipments Down 4.9% in the Holiday Quarter Capping off the Worst Year Ever, According to IDC

According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, smartphone vendors shipped a total
of 375.4 million units during the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18), down
4.9% year over year and the fifth consecutive quarter of decline. The
challenging holiday quarter closes out the worst year ever for
smartphone shipments with global smartphone volumes declining 4.1% in
2018 with a total of 1.4 billion units shipped for the full year. With
challenging market conditions continuing into the first quarter of 2019,
the likelihood of a declining market this year becomes more of a reality.
Worldwide Market Share (based on shipments) for the Top 5 Smartphone Companies, 4Q17-4Q18 (preliminary results) (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Globally the smartphone market is a mess right now," said Ryan
Reith, program vice president with IDC's Worldwide
Mobile Device Trackers. "Outside of a handful of high-growth markets
like India, Indonesia, Korea, and Vietnam, we did not see a lot of
positive activity in 2018. We believe several factors are at play here,
including lengthening replacement cycles, increasing penetration levels
in many large markets, political and economic uncertainty, and growing
consumer frustration around continuously rising price points."
Despite all the challenges the smartphone market is facing, the largest
focal point remains the China market as recovery continues to get pushed
further forward. China, which accounts for roughly 30% of the world's
smartphone consumption, had an even worse 2018 than the previous year
with volumes down just over 10%. High inventory continues to be a
challenge across the market as is consumer spending on devices, which
has been down overall. At the same time the top 4 brands, all of which
are Chinese – Huawei, OPPO, vivo, and Xiaomi – grew their share of the
China market to roughly 78%, up from 66% in 2017.
On a worldwide basis, the top 5 smartphone companies continue to get
stronger and now account for 69% of smartphone volume, up from 63% a
year ago. If vivo is included, which is currently number six and has
been in and out of the top 5 in recent quarters, the share of the top
companies is 75% and growing. While the market faces some very serious
challenges in general, none are greater than the challenges facing the
brands that continue to lose market share and channel positioning.
"With replacement rates continuing to slow across numerous markets,
vendors will need to find a new equilibrium that balances the latest
smartphone features, compelling design, and affordability," said Anthony
Scarsella, research manager with IDC's Worldwide
Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. "The arrival of both 5G and foldable
devices later this year could bring new life to the industry depending
on how vendors and carriers market the real-life benefits of these
technologies. However, we expect these new devices to elevate average
selling prices as new displays, chipsets, and radios will bring an
increased price to the BOM (build of materials), which will translate to
higher price points for consumers. To combat this, carriers and
retailers will need to fully maximize trade-in offers for older devices
as a type of subsidy to push upgrades throughout 2019."
Smartphone Company Highlights
Samsung saw smartphone volumes decline 5.5% in 4Q18 with total
shipments of 70.4 million units. While this was enough to maintain the
top position for the quarter, its share once again fell below 20% to
18.7%, just a few points above Apple and Huawei. Things weren't much
better for the full year as 2018 volumes were down 8% to 292.3 million.
With a barrage of 5G smartphones right around the corner, it will be
interesting to see if Samsung has enough in the tank to weather the
competitive environment and maintain the top spot in the market.
Apple saw iPhone volumes drop 11.5% in 4Q18 marking one of the
more challenging iPhone quarters in terms of growth, despite the three
new models. Total iPhone volumes were down 3.2% for the full year, which
is understandable considering its two largest markets (the United States
and China) both experienced the worst year for smartphone performance
ever. Apple is certainly not out of the game, but the likelihood of not
having a 5G iPhone in 2019 means it will need to tell a strong iPhone
and, more importantly, ecosystem story to succeed. If anyone can do it,
it is Apple. But it certainly won't be easy when faced with all the
other downward market pressures.
Huawei continued to capitalize on strong momentum in some markets
with 4Q18 volumes up 43.9% year over year and 2018 volumes up an
impressive 33.6%. Huawei continues to see growing success from its Honor
line of devices, which are now representing close to half of its overall
volume. China represents about half of Huawei's smartphone business, but
that is dropping as the company continues its international success with
growth in almost every international market where they participated in
2018.
OPPO finished 4Q18 in the fourth position with full-year
shipments of 113.1 million, up 1.3% from 2017. While the growth wasn't
as high as in past years, growth is still a feat given current market
conditions, especially for a company that still does most of its
business in China. India and Indonesia continue to be OPPO's largest
focus markets outside of China with ongoing success from its A-series
devices.
Xiaomi rounded out the top 5 in 4Q18 with full-year shipments up
32.2% year over year and volumes surpassing the 100 million market. Like
OPPO, India and Indonesia continue to be the focus markets outside of
China. However, Xiaomi has done exceptionally well in a few markets in
Western Europe, most notably Spain. Its Redmi series devices continue to
lead in emerging markets, but its Mi Mix/Max/Pro devices are
increasingly becoming flagship contenders with attractive price points.
|
|
Top 5 Smartphone Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share,
and Year-Over-Year
Growth, Q4 2018 (shipments in
millions of units)
|
Company
|
|
|
4Q18
Shipment
Volume
|
|
|
4Q18
Market Share
|
|
|
4Q17
Shipment
Volumes
|
|
|
4Q17
Market Share
|
|
|
Year-Over-
Year Change
|
1. Samsung
|
|
|
70.4
|
|
|
18.7%
|
|
|
74.5
|
|
|
18.9%
|
|
|
-5.5%
|
2. Apple
|
|
|
68.4
|
|
|
18.2%
|
|
|
77.3
|
|
|
19.6%
|
|
|
-11.5%
|
3. Huawei
|
|
|
60.5
|
|
|
16.1%
|
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
10.7%
|
|
|
43.9%
|
4. OPPO
|
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
7.8%
|
|
|
27.3
|
|
|
6.9%
|
|
|
6.8%
|
5. Xiaomi
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
|
28.2
|
|
|
7.1%
|
|
|
1.4%
|
Others
|
|
|
118.4
|
|
|
31.5%
|
|
|
145.3
|
|
|
36.8%
|
|
|
-18.5%
|
Total
|
|
|
375.4
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
394.6
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
-4.9%
|
Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, January 30, 2019
|
Notes:
-
Data are preliminary and subject to change.
-
Company shipments are branded device shipments and exclude OEM sales for all vendors.
for all vendors.
-
The "Company" represents the current parent company (or holding
company) for all brands owned and operated as a subsidiary.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide market
share for the top 5 smartphone companies over the previous five quarters
is available by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
|
|
Top 5 Smartphone Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share,
and Year-Over-Year
Growth, Calendar Year 2018
(shipments in millions of units)
|
Company
|
|
|
2018
Shipment
Volumes
|
|
|
2018 Market
Share
|
|
|
2017
Shipment
Volumes
|
|
|
2017 Market
Share
|
|
|
Year-Over-
Year Change
|
1. Samsung
|
|
|
292.3
|
|
|
20.8%
|
|
|
317.7
|
|
|
21.70%
|
|
|
-8.0%
|
2. Apple
|
|
|
208.8
|
|
|
14.9%
|
|
|
215.8
|
|
|
14.70%
|
|
|
-3.2%
|
3. Huawei
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
14.7%
|
|
|
154.2
|
|
|
10.50%
|
|
|
33.6%
|
4. Xiaomi
|
|
|
122.6
|
|
|
8.7%
|
|
|
927.2
|
|
|
6.30%
|
|
|
32.2%
|
5. OPPO
|
|
|
113.1
|
|
|
8.1%
|
|
|
111.7
|
|
|
7.60%
|
|
|
1.3%
|
Others
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
32.9%
|
|
|
573.4
|
|
|
39.10%
|
|
|
-19.4%
|
Total
|
|
|
1,404.9
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
1,465.5
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
-4.1%
|
Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, January 30, 2019
|
Notes:
-
Data are preliminary and subject to change.
-
Company shipments are branded device shipments and exclude OEM sales
for all vendors.
-
The "Company" represents the current parent company (or holding
company) for all brands owned and operated as a subsidiary.
