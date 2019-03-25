Smartrac Supplies State-of-the-Art Products that Fully Comply with the ‘Buy American' Act

Smartrac Technology Group, a global market leader in RFID and sensor
products, today announced that it fully complies with the requirements
defined in the ‘Buy American’ Act by delivering RFID and sensor products
that are manufactured in its state-of-the-art facility in Fletcher,
North Carolina.
Smartrac’s Fletcher factory and distribution facility is the only
large-scale, high-volume RFID inlay and tag production and customization
center in the United States. Therefore, Smartrac is able to supply a
broad range of RFID transponders that are considered "domestic end
products" that must be manufactured in the United States under the “Buy
American” executive order issued in April 2017, reinforced in January
2019.
The company’s facility in Fletcher has been operational since 2005 and
is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified to produce a wide variety of
high-quality RFID and sensor products using environmentally friendly
manufacturing methods and materials. Furthermore, it is continually
expanding to serve a growing demand for RFID products and sensors within
major markets.
Smartrac's Fletcher facility also provides high volume
contract-manufacturing and product customization services for large
US-based enterprises. Moreover, the capacity, streamlined processes, and
operational efficiency of this facility enables Smartrac to offer
long-term contracts with very competitive pricing, American quality and
reliability as well as security and convenience.
“We are pleased that Smartrac has the only high-volume RFID inlay and
tag production center in the United States, and we take great pride that
our Fletcher facility continues to provide strategic value to a
fast-growing number of enterprises,” said Amir Mobayen, Chief Revenue
Officer of Smartrac. “We will continue optimizing this center to even
better support customer projects, offering peace-of-mind quality and
standards as a domestic supplier.”
Prospects and customers are welcome to learn more about our RFID inlay
and tag production center in Fletcher, North Carolina, or if they would
like to take a tour of the factory as part of their search for the right
domestic manufacturer for RFID and sensor products.
About Smartrac:
Smartrac is a global market leader in RFID products and IoT solutions,
providing both ready-made and customized offerings. We make products
smart, and enable businesses to digitize, identify, authenticate, track
and complement products and solutions. Our portfolio is used in a wide
array of applications such as animal identification, automation,
automotive, brand protection, customer experience, industry, library and
media management, logistics, retail, supply chain management and many
more. Leveraging our global Research & Development Centers, production
and sales network, and IoT solutions platform Smart Cosmos®,
we embed intelligence into physical products, empowering the ecosystem
of connected things. Smartrac has its registered headquarters in
Amsterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.smartrac-group.com,
follow Smartrac
on Twitter or sign up for a quarterly
newsletter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005397/en/