Smartract Announces Launch Cases to Drive Adoption of Smart Contracts for Real-World Contracts

CHATTANOOGA, TN, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Today, Smartract announced two launch cases with a leading real estate software platform that processes 80 million documents each year, representing a major step toward mass adoption of smart contracts.

Smartract already formed a foundational partnership with SIGNiX, the leading cloud-based digital signature provider in North America. SIGNiX applies digital signatures to nearly 50 million contracts annually for a wide-ranging ecosystem of customers and software partners that executes 1 billion contracts each year. This provides a large base of transactions for the Smartract platform.

Smartract CTO John Harris will present the vision behind both partnerships at 4:00PM on January 17 at TNABC. As one of the largest and longest-running conferences in the history of cryptocurrency and blockchain, the TNABC brings together thought leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss innovations to drive the industry forward. In addition to an overview of the partnerships and technology, conference attendees will hear more details about Smartract’s real estate launch cases for the first time.

“It’s exciting to eliminate the complexity of highly-useful technology to make it practical and accessible to everyone,” said Harris. “SIGNiX already did this with digital signatures, and there is enormous possibility to do the same for smart contracts. Almost any contract imaginable can be automated to some degree. Smartract brings the potential to automate the terms of something as common as a bill of sale, or as complicated as a multi-generational trust.” For more information on Smartract, please contact Katy Blackwell at kblackwell@smartract.io, or visit https://smartract.io.

For information on SIGNiX, please visit https://www.signix.com.

About Smartract

Smartract is a protocol to cross-link digitally signed, human-readable contracts with smart contract code, enabling automatic operation of the terms over long lifecycles. By reducing or eliminating the need for costly intermediaries in the performance of contracts, Smartract will bring efficiency and cost savings to multiple industries, including real estate, financial services, healthcare, and more. For more information, visit https://smartract.io.

About SIGNiX

SIGNiX is the industry leader in providing an independent, cloud-based e-signature solution that makes signing documents online secure and legal for any organization. For more information, visit https://signix.com.

