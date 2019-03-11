Smartsheet : Achieves FedRAMP ‘Ready' Status

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 11, 2019 - Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced that it has achieved 'Ready' status as part of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and is now listed in the FedRAMP marketplace for federal agencies and government contractors.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud services, and is one of the most stringent compliance processes a vendor can undertake. Smartsheet was selected last year for the FedRAMP Connect program by the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), which prioritized Smartsheet Gov for certification based on demand from federal government agencies.

'Organizations in virtually every industry are looking to Smartsheet to more effectively plan, track, automate, and report on work, and government is no exception,' said Mark Mader, CEO Smartsheet. 'This latest milestone means we're one step closer to being able to help federal agencies simplify and modernize workflows and processes, empowering them to raise the level of service internally, cross agency, and with their constituents.'

Smartsheet Gov is a secure solution built especially for government organizations that helps break down silos across departments, streamline programs and processes, create transparency for constituents, manage long term strategic planning and track assets more effectively. Smartsheet Gov is designed to enable federal departments, agencies and bureaus to organize and scale processes to keep up with the modern workplace.

Smartsheet currently works with federal, state and local bureaus and agencies to collaborate across silos and create transparency in work processes to better serve citizens and communities.

Smartsheet Gov is built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US-East) and AWS GovCloud (US-West) Regions, Amazon's isolated cloud infrastructure and services designed to meet U.S. Government and other highly regulated industry security and compliance requirements.

'Having more high-quality solutions authorized for agency use is a critical step in driving digital transformation across government,' stated Teresa Carlson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services, Inc. 'We congratulate Smartsheet for reaching this milestone and are gratified to have supported them via resources and best practices from our 'ATO on AWS' initiative, allowing them to build their environment, deploy a general support system, and complete their 3PAO assessment in approximately 90 days vs. the typical 18 to 24 months.'

To learn more about Smartsheet Gov, please visit https://www.smartsheet.com/government

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, empowering organizations to plan, capture, track, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 77,000 customers in 190 countries. Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, and many others. Smartsheet has been recognized by 451 Research for exceptional technology innovation and positioned as a leader in the Forrester Wave™ evaluation of Collaborative Work Management Tools for the Enterprise.

Media Contact

Dan Benelisha

pr@smartsheet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking' statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's product roadmap and future products and product feature sets, growth and growth plans, expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as 'believes,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'plans,' 'potential,' 'remain,' 'will,' 'would' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain employees, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on or realize the benefits of potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on December 10, 2018 and any future filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

