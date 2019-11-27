Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker Black Friday 2019 Deals from Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung Listed by Deal Answers

The biggest smartwatch and fitness tracker brands have discounted their products for Black Friday. Garmin, Fitbit, and Samsung have all released discounts on some of their most popular devices. Deal Answers lists the best offers below:

Choosing a Smartwatch

Deciding on a smartwatch comes down to aesthetics and features. Some people prefer smartwatches that look like regular watches. Garmin and Samsung make models like this. Others don’t mind showing off that they are wearing a fitness tracker. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Battery life can vary dramatically from one smartwatch to the next. Apple Watches have a low battery life of approximately 24 hours, while brands like Garmin and Fitbit can approach 5 days or more. Fitbit’s trackers are mostly general purpose. Most models have heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. Garmin has sport-specific models, on the other hand, such as the ForeRunner series that’s designed specifically for runners.

Pricing and availability of products varies a lot during Black Friday. Some stores have better offers than others and shopping around can save people money. There are numerous sales on smartwatches and fitness trackers this Black Friday.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005514/en/