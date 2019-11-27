Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker Black Friday 2019 Deals from Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung Listed by Deal Answers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:28am EST

The biggest smartwatch and fitness tracker brands have discounted their products for Black Friday. Garmin, Fitbit, and Samsung have all released discounts on some of their most popular devices. Deal Answers lists the best offers below:

Choosing a Smartwatch

Deciding on a smartwatch comes down to aesthetics and features. Some people prefer smartwatches that look like regular watches. Garmin and Samsung make models like this. Others don’t mind showing off that they are wearing a fitness tracker. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Battery life can vary dramatically from one smartwatch to the next. Apple Watches have a low battery life of approximately 24 hours, while brands like Garmin and Fitbit can approach 5 days or more. Fitbit’s trackers are mostly general purpose. Most models have heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. Garmin has sport-specific models, on the other hand, such as the ForeRunner series that’s designed specifically for runners.

Pricing and availability of products varies a lot during Black Friday. Some stores have better offers than others and shopping around can save people money. There are numerous sales on smartwatches and fitness trackers this Black Friday.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas Plc (updated disclosure)
PR
12:10pCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd - Form 8.3 - Clipper Logistics Plc
PR
12:10pTHE BEST HOVERBOARD BLACK FRIDAY DEALS OF 2019 : GOTRAX Eco, Segway Mini Pro & Razor Hovertrax Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
12:09pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:08pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme and the liquidity contract
PU
12:08pSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Action filed for the recovery of the damage identified by the Romanian Court of Accounts' Decision no. 12/27 December 2016 – 27 November 2019
PU
12:08pBEFIMMO SA : Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 December 2019
PU
12:08pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:07pSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Recalls 210,000 Hammers Sold at Walmart
DJ
12:06pEXCLUSIVE : AB Inbev explores options for packaging ops - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls about 1% after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO OUTPERFORM U.S. IN 2020: investors
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group