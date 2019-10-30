Smartway2 : Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for Quality, Performance of its Enterprise Workspace Scheduling Solution

International Standards Certification Recognizes Company’s Quality Management System, Enabling Increased Customer Satisfaction, Continuous Improvement

Smartway2, a next-generation technology company specializing in workspace scheduling solutions, today announced that it has achieved International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001 certification for excellence in the quality management of its enterprise workspace scheduling solution, as well as overall operations. The company was recognized for its strong customer focus, process approach and continuous improvement practices, among other achievements during an independent assessment from the British Assessment Bureau, a leading certification body.

“Quality management is key to developing, delivering and maintaining high-caliber products that not only meet – but exceed – customers’ demands in today’s competitive environment,” said John Anderson, CEO, Smartway2. “By establishing a rigorous quality management system, Smartway2 has made a strong commitment to product performance, customer service and continuous improvement. We are very proud to achieve ISO 9001 certification and to offer the very best, quality solutions and services to our customers.”

To obtain ISO 9001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a rigorous and systematic approach to quality management, including establishing clear processes, communication, tasks and responsibilities organization-wide. The certification is based on seven quality management principles: customer focus, leadership, engagement, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making and relationship management.

Smartway2 has a strong quality management focus in product development and operations. To ensure quality, all software built or maintained by the Smartway2 team follows the secure Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process, which covers product management, architecture, engineering development & QA, and security.

On the operational level, Smartway 2 has established rigorous, well-documented processes and systems to ensure quality. These practices are focused on improving team productivity, performance, training, efficiency and decision-making – enabling faster problem resolution and reducing waste.

As a result, these processes streamline procedures, reduce rework and improve overall management practices to ensure that customers receive consistent, high-quality products and services; and high satisfaction and customer experience. They also help organizations meet customer requirements and comply with government regulations regarding equality and diversity, freedom of information, health and safety, privacy and more.

Smartway2 takes an innovative data-driven approach to optimizing workspace utilization, which in turn drives user productivity and collaboration. As an advanced, full-featured enterprise solution that was built from the ground up for the cloud, Smartway2 provides advanced flexibility with a minimal footprint. The solution is easy to configure and its scalability meets the needs of organizations of all sizes, including the largest enterprises. Smartway2 stands apart by delivering significant ROI and time-to-value benefits.

Smartway2 is a privately held, global company with headquarters in Marlborough, Mass. The company provides next-generation workspace scheduling solutions, leveraging space utilization data to drive productivity and collaboration. With operations in the U.S., Europe and APAC, Smartway2 provides enterprise solutions worldwide, across key industries including legal, government, technology, pharma, manufacturing and finance. For more information visit: www.smartway2.com.

