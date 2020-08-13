Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smartway2 announces partner program to bring innovation, creativity and agility to every workplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 09:43am EDT

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartway2, a next-generation technology company specializing in workplace scheduling solutions, today announced the launch of its new partner program.

Smartway2’s Workplace Transformation Partner Program is for companies, consultants or advisors who may already offer IT and AV solutions, and want to transform the way their clients interact with the spaces, desks and ’items’ in their workplace, to help boost productivity and collaboration. The Program is ideally suited to partners involved in smart office design, agile working, AV integration, or some other aspect of improving the way people work.

With its rapid expansion, Smartway2 has invested heavily in product development and innovation. Its growth reflects the accelerating demand it is seeing from private and public sector organizations that are adopting more agile, optimized ways of working. Smartway2’s partners help to deliver these capabilities through their expertize and high quality solutions, services and relationships.

To ensure a strong, long-term relationship and to help its partners maximize opportunities, Smartway2 equips them with the essential tools they need to successfully offer, promote and support Smartway2’s solutions. This includes a comprehensive Partner toolkit and regularly updated training and support, along with the reassurance of a dedicated partner manager committed to understanding the partner’s business and growth strategy. To further reward successful partners, Smartway2 offers the incentive of revenue share, too.

“We are expanding our partner network in order to continue our global growth trajectory,” said Smartway2’s CEO, John T. Anderson. “The strength of demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented, as organizations strive to protect their people as they transition back to work.”

He added: “When we set out to build the world’s most flexible workplace scheduling solution, we had no idea it would be so well suited to managing this transition during a pandemic, but we’re grateful to be in such a strong a position to help organizations through this challenging time. By partnering with companies that share our values, together we can help fulfil this urgent global need to adopt a data-driven approach to optimizing the interactions between people, spaces and things.”

Founded in 2014, Smartway2 has expanded aggressively in the past two years, opening corporate headquarters in the U.S. and growing its footprint in APAC and Europe.

Having invested heavily in product development over the past 18 months, the company has quadrupled its client base, innovated new capabilities and won significant market share. Enterprises using Smartway2 include: one of the largest cancer centres in the world, a large global electronics distributor, a major gaming developer and organizations in the legal, government, technology, pharma, manufacturing and finance industries.

Smartway2’s partner program already includes organizations like Kinly, PTS Consulting, Hereworks, ASI Solutions, ITI Systems, Proxyclick, Drawbase Software and TOPMIND.

CEO of TOPMIND, Sandra Maura, said, “TOPMIND found Smartway2 to be an innovative and robust solution, allowing the expansion of our Latin America portfolio. The Smartway2 team has been closely involved from the outset of our partnership, providing exceptional support.”

Meanwhile ITI’s Adam Weiner emphasized the solution’s extreme flexibility as a key benefit to partners: “ITI has extensive experience in integrating complex technical solutions for demanding customers. Our experience has taught us that flexibility, stability and simplicity are of paramount importance when implementing software solutions for applications like conference room booking. Smartway2 provide the most capable, reliable and flexible product on the market. Their rules engine is unprecedented in its flexibility.”

Organizations striving to protect their people amidst COVID-19 are using Smartway2 to automate social distancing, contact tracing, sanitation procedures, self-certification and employee surveys. 

The Smartway2 platform is an advanced, feature-rich, enterprise solution that stands apart by delivering significant future-proofing, ROI and time-to-value benefits.

Smartway2’s rapidly expanding team is focusing heavily on advanced workspace analytics and data visualization to help companies understand precisely how meeting rooms, desks and other resources are being utilised. This enables them to not only reduce real estate costs and design an ideal employee experience, but also to accelerate the pace at which collaborative work gets done, boosting productivity.

More information on the Smartway2 partner program can be found at https://smartway2.com/partners/

Smartway2 is a privately held, global company with headquarters in Marlborough, Mass. The company provides next-generation workplace scheduling solutions, leveraging space utilization data to drive productivity and collaboration. With operations in the U.S., Europe and APAC, Smartway2 provides enterprise solutions worldwide, across industries including legal, government, technology, pharma, manufacturing and finance. For more information visit: https://smartway2.com 

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jane Young
Smartway2
Tel: +44 (0)7850 816 486
Email: jyoung@smartway2.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aABACUS INSIGHTS : Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups
BU
10:06aBind Named to 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups
BU
10:06aSPATIALLY HEALTH : Has Developed a Vulnerability Map to Help the Health Foundation of South Florida Lead COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies
BU
10:05aPROVEN VCT PLC : Interim Management Statement
AQ
10:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:05aSwell Announces New Integration With LogMeIn's GoToConnect VoIP Platform
NE
10:05aHIRE Technologies Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $2.5 Million
NE
10:04aDANSKE BANK A/S : credit-linked structured notes
AQ
10:04aCELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Israeli Ministry Of Communications' Approval For Purchase Of Golan Telecom
PR
10:04aARAMARK : NYC Healthcare Heroes Successfully Delivers More Than 400,000 Care Packages with More Than 15 Million Products to 100 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Across NYC's Five Boroughs
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
4AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results
5UNITED INTERNET AG : UNITED INTERNET : with successful first half-year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group