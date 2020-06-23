Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smead Capital Management : Issues Statement on Relocation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

The following is a statement from Cole Smead, President of Smead Capital Management:

Why We Moved

The decision to relocate from Seattle to Phoenix was not a reactionary move caused by any of the events of the past several months. As stock pickers, we continually evaluate our own business just as we would any of the companies that our clients own in their portfolios or the opportunities that the stock market presents us with for new investment. We took great care and deliberation in making this decision to relocate, which we began mentally exploring as early as two years ago. We announced our decision to move to Phoenix internally to our staff in January, long before COVID shutdowns or nationwide protests made their way to Seattle. Put simply, nothing happening or being reported in the news right now had any weight in our decision to relocate from Seattle to Phoenix.

We love Seattle as well as the relationships and the experiences it has given us. We will miss the Pacific Northwest and everything it provided to us as a company and, on a more personal note, as individuals. Ultimately, Seattle was not able to provide the resources we sought for us to advise and serve our clients. For additional information regarding specifics, please reference our Press Release announcing the move.

Cole Smead, President

About Smead Capital Management

Smead Capital Management manages large cap portfolios for advisors, family offices and institutions with a value-oriented investment discipline. As of May 31, 2020, the firm managed approximately $1.58 billion in all accounts, including mutual funds. The firm was formed in July 2007. For more information visit http://www.smeadcap.com or call 1-877-701-2883.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:42pCORE LAB ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS WEBCAST AT 7 : 30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST ON 23 July 2020
PU
05:41pAmryt publicly files registration statement for impending US listing on Nasdaq
GL
05:40pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Updates its q2 2020 revenue outlook
EQ
05:39pMSCI : 2020 Market Classification Review
BU
05:37pUnions see jobs threat as Airbus scraps bid to build engine parts
RE
05:37pSPLUNK REMOTE WORK INSIGHTS : Expanding Insights into Video Conferencing Operations
PU
05:35pCoronavirus Impacts Flow of Money
BU
05:35pOutcrop Gold Intercepts 0.4 Metres of 14.2 Grams Gold per Tonne and 361 Grams Silver per Tonne
NE
05:35pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Futu Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:33pARGAN INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2APPLE INC. : Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town
3LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt
5NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group