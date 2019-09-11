Smile Direct Club Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmileDirectClub, Inc., the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 58,537,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. SmileDirectClub has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,780,550 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 12, 2019, under the symbol "SDC." The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank and Credit Suisse are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Guggenheim Securities, Stifel, William Blair and Loop Capital Markets are also acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, phone: 866-803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, phone: 800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC on September 11, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

