Smile Direct Club Prevails in Right to Bring Anti-Competitive Claims in Alabama

Nashville, TENN, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “SmileDirectClub is very pleased that the Alabama Court upheld our ability to move forward against individual dental board members, in their official capacity, for potential violations of federal anti-trust laws and the Constitution of the United States. We feel this is an important victory in our mission to ensure we are not precluded from bringing access to care to millions of Americans. We are hopeful that others recognize that SmileDirectClub will not tolerate wrongful anti-competitive behavior wherever it occurs. Alabama residents can take heart in knowing the temporary restraining order that prevents Alabama Dental Boards from taking any action against SmileDirectClub remains in full force and effect.”

###

Smile Direct Club Press@smiledirectclub.com