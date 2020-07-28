Log in
Smile Generation®-Trusted Dental Practices to Provide Donated Dentistry During the 10th Annual Smile Generation Serve Day

07/28/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

Irvine, CA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, August 15th, Smile Generation-trusted dental practices across the country will provide donated dentistry to patients in need during the 10th annual Smile Generation Serve Day, an annual day of service and a nationwide campaign of giving that focuses on providing donated dentistry to underserved patients. Hundreds of Smile Generation-trusted dental practices, which are supported by Pacific Dental Services®, and volunteers throughout the United States will provide thousands of patients with comprehensive oral health care, including cleanings, x-rays, scaling and root planing, restorations and extractions, if needed. Since its inception in 2011, more than 18,000 patients have received donated dentistry during Smile Generation Serve Day, totaling $32 million in oral health care.

“Service is at the heart of who we are as an organization,” said Kyle Guerin, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility. “Every day, our trusted dentists answer the call to increase access to care for the patients in their communities.”

The Smile Generation will once again partner with After Innocence, a non-profit organization that serves prison exonerees nationwide – many of whom were falsely imprisoned for decades.

Smile Generation-trusted dental practices have always taken precautions to ensure patient safety. However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional safety measures have been adopted to protect patients from the virus. In fact, dentists throughout the country have treated over half a million dental emergencies with no reports of COVID-19 infection traced to a dental practice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to build public confidence about the safety of dental practices, Smile Generation-trusted clinicians and dentists across the country launched a new grassroots campaign, #DentalSAFETY. For more information about the #DentalSAFETY campaign, click HERE.

Smile Generation-trusted dentists are focused on providing oral health care to their patients to keep them healthier and happier. This includes educating them about the link between oral health and whole-body health, known as the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body.  Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

The Smile Generation’s annual campaign also includes local service projects. For more information, click here.

About The Smile Generation®

The Smile Generation is a referral service that connects patients with trusted dentists and financial options that helps patients afford the care they want and need. The Smile Generation network is made up of more than 800 dental offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services®.

For more information, visit us at http://www.smilegeneration.com.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/smilegen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smilegeneration/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/smilegen

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SmileGenerationTV

Wendy Belleville
Smile Generation
7148458331
Wendy.Belleville@pacden.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
