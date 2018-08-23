Smile Generation®-Trusted Offices Provide Donated Dentistry to Underserved Patients Nationwide

Irvine, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smile Generation, the referral service that connects prospective patients with trusted local dentists in their communities, held its 8th annual Smile Generation Serve Day on Saturday, August 18th. Thanks to the participation of 622 Smile Generation-trusted dental offices and more than 5,272 volunteers, 2,705 patients received comprehensive oral health care resulting in $5.6 million in donated dentistry for Smile Generation Serve Day 2018.

“Smile Generation Serve Day is always my favorite day of the year,” said Dr. Cody Mugleston, Smile Generation-trusted dentist. “I love the opportunity to bring all of my partners and team members together to serve our local community.”

Smile Generation Serve Day is an annual day of service and part of a nationwide campaign of giving that focuses on providing donated dentistry to patients in need. Dedicated dentists provide comprehensive oral health care, including cleanings, x-rays, scaling and root planning, restorations and extractions, if needed. Since its inception in 2011, more than 15,000 patients have received donated dentistry during Smile Generation Serve Day, totaling $25 million in oral health care. Smile Generation’s annual campaign also includes local service projects, such as cleaning up community parks and volunteering at local food banks.

Many of the dental offices partnered with local non-profit organizations to combine their efforts in reaching community members in need of oral health care. Dental Lifeline Network, a nonprofit that provides dental care for people with disabilities or who are elderly and medically fragile, partnered with The Smile Generation.

“We are honored to participate in Smile Generation Serve Day again this year. It’s a great event allowing our volunteers to serve more patients with special needs,” said Fred Leviton, CEO, Dental Lifeline Network. “Even more important, many of these people will receive life-changing services they never would have gotten. We are so appreciative of all of the volunteers who opened up their offices and changed lives in their local communities.”

Millions of Americans are without access to basic oral health care. In addition to the importance of having good oral hygiene, the mouth is a gateway to the rest of the body, with more than 120 systemic diseases originating in the mouth. Research supports the link between oral health and whole-body health, which the Smile Generation refers to as the Mouth-Body Connection®. Smile Generation Serve Day’s national campaign supports underserved community members across 20 states to get the access to dental care they need to be healthier and happier.

About The Smile Generation®

The Smile Generation is a referral service that connects patients with trusted dentists and financial options that helps patients afford the care they want and need. The Smile Generation network is made up of more than 650 dental offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services®.

