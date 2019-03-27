Smiles Fidelidade : Notice to Shareholders - Re-presentation of the OSM Remote Voting Form (04.16.2019)

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 05.730.375/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.493.095

Notice to Shareholders

Barueri, March 27th, 2019 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A. (B3: SMLS3) ("Company"), pursuant to article 21-A, paragraph 6, of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009 ("ICVM 481/09"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Distance Voting Bulletin related to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called to be held on April 16th, 2019, at 9 a.m. was replaced, for the reason described below:

On March 18th, 2019, the Company received a letter sent by minority shareholders representing, on this date, more than 2.5% of the total capital stock of the Company requesting the inclusion of Mrs. LUCILA PRAZERES DA SILVA ("New Appointment") as a candidate of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to article 21-L, item I, of ICVM 481/09, according to the copy of such letter which is attached herein as Annex I("Letter").

Due to the New Appointment, the Company has opted to preserve the rights of its minority shareholders and changed the election method of the members of the Board of Directors fromgroup election toindividual candidate election, with the consequent replacement of the Distance Voting Bulletin, as well as the Management Proposal, on this date, through CVM's online system (Empresas.Net), so that all candidates are included in the above mentioned materials.

Accordingly, in compliance with the provisions of Article 6, item II, of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, the Company clarifies that the information related to the candidate object of the New Indication is included in Anexx I of this notice, pursuant to items 12.5 to

12.10of Annex 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/2009 (Reference Form) as well as in the Company's Management Proposal, as restated on this date.

Finally, the Company clarifies that:

i.except for the submission of new Distance Voting Bulletins, possible voting instructions regarding the election of the members of the Company's Board of Directors, that have already been sent by shareholders, will be considered valid in such a way that the votes received in favor of the group of members presented in the first Management Proposal disclosed on March 15th, 2019, shall be granted to the candidates presented therein, pursuant to article 21- A, paragraph 4, of ICVM 481/09;

ii.the final date for shareholders to send their Distance Voting Bulletin remains the same, which is April 9th, 2019 (including); and

