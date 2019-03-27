Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smiles Fidelidade : Notice to Shareholders - Re-presentation of the OSM Remote Voting Form (04.16.2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 05.730.375/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.493.095

Notice to Shareholders

Barueri, March 27th, 2019 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A. (B3: SMLS3) ("Company"), pursuant to article 21-A, paragraph 6, of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009 ("ICVM 481/09"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Distance Voting Bulletin related to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called to be held on April 16th, 2019, at 9 a.m. was replaced, for the reason described below:

On March 18th, 2019, the Company received a letter sent by minority shareholders representing, on this date, more than 2.5% of the total capital stock of the Company requesting the inclusion of Mrs. LUCILA PRAZERES DA SILVA ("New Appointment") as a candidate of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to article 21-L, item I, of ICVM 481/09, according to the copy of such letter which is attached herein as Annex I("Letter").

Due to the New Appointment, the Company has opted to preserve the rights of its minority shareholders and changed the election method of the members of the Board of Directors fromgroup election toindividual candidate election, with the consequent replacement of the Distance Voting Bulletin, as well as the Management Proposal, on this date, through CVM's online system (Empresas.Net), so that all candidates are included in the above mentioned materials.

Accordingly, in compliance with the provisions of Article 6, item II, of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, the Company clarifies that the information related to the candidate object of the New Indication is included in Anexx I of this notice, pursuant to items 12.5 to

12.10of Annex 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/2009 (Reference Form) as well as in the Company's Management Proposal, as restated on this date.

Finally, the Company clarifies that:

i.except for the submission of new Distance Voting Bulletins, possible voting instructions regarding the election of the members of the Company's Board of Directors, that have already been sent by shareholders, will be considered valid in such a way that the votes received in favor of the group of members presented in the first Management Proposal disclosed on March 15th, 2019, shall be granted to the candidates presented therein, pursuant to article 21- A, paragraph 4, of ICVM 481/09;

ii.the final date for shareholders to send their Distance Voting Bulletin remains the same, which is April 9th, 2019 (including); and

Erro! Nome de propriedade do documento desconhecido.

Pág. 1/3

iii.in case shareholders decide to send new Distance Voting Bulletins, it is recommended to send their new voting instructions through the same service provider used previously, in order to avoid conflicting voting instructions.

iv.there was no replacement of the Distance Voting Bulletin regarding the matters of extraordinary meeting that will be resolved at the AGOE, which remains valid and unaltered for all purposes.

Marcos Antonio Pinheiro Filho

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

IR Contacts:

e-mail: ri@smiles.com.br

phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820

Erro! Nome de propriedade do documento desconhecido.

Pág. 2/3

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 05.730.375/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.493.095

Notice to Shareholders

Annex I

Copy of the Letter

Erro! Nome de propriedade do documento desconhecido.

Pág. 3/3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company settles 3 other cases
RE
08:30pLEVI STRAUSS : Form4
PU
08:29pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) Prepares Exploration Campaign at Estelle Gold Project
AQ
08:27pFORD MOTOR : Data and Analytics Chief Paul Ballew to Leave Company -- Automotive News
DJ
08:25pGEFRAN S P A : Omc 2019
PU
08:25pSTRIKE ENERGY : 28-03-2019 CBA Facility Extension (250 KB)
PU
08:25pEUCATEX : posts Recurring EBITDA of R$231.9 million (+9.0%), with Margin of 18.4% in 2018
PR
08:21pUnilever to pick 'trusted publishers' for digital advertising
RE
08:20pGENESIS ENERGY : Domestic violence isn't just an issue for the police, it's an issue for New Zealand employers.
PU
08:19pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Healthcare Services Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's a..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. jury says Bayer must pay $80 million to man in Roundup cancer trial
4LYFT INC : LYFT : raises IPO price target as investor fret over missing out
5Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) on..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.