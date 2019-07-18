Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smiles Fidelidade : Notice to the Market - Independent Auditors Replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 05.730.375/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.493.095

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPLACEMENT

Barueri, July 18, 2019 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A. ("Smiles" or "Company") (B3:SMLS3) in compliance with the provisions in Article 28 of CVM Instruction 308/99 ("ICVM 308"), as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general, the Company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on July 16, 2019, approved the appointment of KPMG Auditores Independentes ("KPMG") as the new Independent Auditors of the Company, replacing Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. ("EY") in line with the appointment of KMPG as the new Independent Auditors of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, the controlling shareholder of the Company, announced to the market on May 10, 2019, due to operational synergy. KPMG will begin its activities with the review of financial statements for the second quarter of 2019. The Company further informs that EY has expressed its consent as to the justification for its replacement.

Marcos Antonio Pinheiro Filho

Chief Financail and Investor Relation Officer

IR Contacts:

e-mail: ri@smiles.com.br

phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820

Disclaimer

Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 21:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pILOOKABOUT : Acquires Operating Assets of Clarocity Corporation
AQ
06:36pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Casa Systems, Inc. Investors (CASA)
BU
06:35pSOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : ENTERS INTO 250MW FINANCING AGREEMENT AND IS TO RECEIVE OVER 130mn
PU
06:34pApache Completes Midcon Asset Sales; Provides Second-Quarter Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for August 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Time
GL
06:33pBOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
RE
06:32pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Dividend
BU
06:31pMCDONALD : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
06:31pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Corporation Elects Carol Jackson to its Board of Directors
BU
06:30pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : Opens Expanded London Subsea Center of Excellence
PU
06:29pSUBMITTABLE : Raises $10M Series B to Transform the Application Submission and Review Process
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
3SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA : SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : ENTERS INTO 250MW FINANCING AGREEMENT..
4VECTOR LIMITED : VECTOR : Operational Performance for the year ended 30 June 2019
5Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Verb Tech..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About