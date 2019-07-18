Smiles Fidelidade : Notice to the Market - Independent Auditors Replacement

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 05.730.375/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.493.095

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPLACEMENT

Barueri, July 18, 2019 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A. ("Smiles" or "Company") (B3:SMLS3) in compliance with the provisions in Article 28 of CVM Instruction 308/99 ("ICVM 308"), as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general, the Company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on July 16, 2019, approved the appointment of KPMG Auditores Independentes ("KPMG") as the new Independent Auditors of the Company, replacing Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. ("EY") in line with the appointment of KMPG as the new Independent Auditors of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, the controlling shareholder of the Company, announced to the market on May 10, 2019, due to operational synergy. KPMG will begin its activities with the review of financial statements for the second quarter of 2019. The Company further informs that EY has expressed its consent as to the justification for its replacement.

Marcos Antonio Pinheiro Filho

Chief Financail and Investor Relation Officer

IR Contacts:

e-mail: ri@smiles.com.br

phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820