Smiles Fidelidade : Notice to the Market - Publication in the Newspaper Valor Econômico

02/21/2019 | 09:10pm EST

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

(Publicly-held Company)

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 05.730.375/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.493.095

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Barueri, February 21st, 2019 -Smiles Fidelidade S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: SMLS3) ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions in Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law no. 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporations Act") and CVM Instruction no. 358/2002 ("ICVM 358"), dated January 3rd, 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on February 21st , 2019 its controlling shareholder GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (B3: GOLL4 e NYSE: GOL) published the following Notice to the Market:

"GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4),), in compliance with the provisions in Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law no. 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporations Act") and CVM Instruction no. 358/2002 ("ICVM 358"), hereby informs the following in response to the publication, on this date, in the newspaper Valor Econômico, entitled "Constantino Family will cease control of GOL in the context of the Smiles acquisition" ("News Article"):

  • (i) the News Article was produced without any contribution from GOL;

  • (ii) there are no specific facts that support the statements contained in the News Article regarding the potential reorganization involving the subsidiary Smiles Fidelidade S.A. (B3: SMLS3) ("Smiles" and "Reorganization", respectively), in particular, regarding (a) any change in the control of GOL, (b) the Constantino Family control of GOL; and (c) a listing of GOL on the Novo Mercado; and

  • (iii) there is currently no agreement regarding (a) the structure for the implementation of the Reorganization or (b) the terms and conditions of the potential Reorganization.

GOL recommends to its shareholders and the market that no investment decisions should be made based on the information contained in this News Article.

GOL confirms it is observing the procedures described in the Material Fact of December 16, 2018, and that it will keep its shareholders and the market informed in due course."

Smiles will keep its shareholders and the Market informed about the Corporate reorganization involving the Company and Gol, in the terms of the regulation.

Marcos Antonio Pinheiro Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

IR Contacts: e-mail: ri@smiles.com.br phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820

Pág. 1/1

Disclaimer

Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 02:09:04 UTC
