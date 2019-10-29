Log in
Smiles Fidelidade : announces its 2Q19 Results

0
10/29/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

SMILES ANNOUNCES 3Q19 RESULTS

Barueri, October 29, 2019 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A.(B3: SMLS3), announces its results for 3Q19. To access the earnings release click here, and to access our Results Center, please click here.

Highlights

Total Gross Billings amounted to R$ 633.7 million in 3Q19, an increase of 7.7% compared to 3Q18.


Net Revenue reached a new record, totaling R$ 279.3 million.

Direct Redemption Margin reached 38.4% in 3Q19.

Conference Call

Call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English
October 30, 2019
09:00 a.m. (New York Time)
11:00 a.m.(Brasilia Time)

Conection NumbersUS: +1 (412) 717-9627Brazil: +55 (11) 3181-8565 or +55 (11) 4210-1803

Webcast: click here.

Contacts:

Marcos Pinheiro
Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Maria Laura Pessoa
Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820
ri@smiles.com.br
www.smiles.com.br/ir

www.smiles.com.br

Disclaimer

Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:26:09 UTC
