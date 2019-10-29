Smiles Fidelidade : announces its 2Q19 Results

SMILES ANNOUNCES 3Q19 RESULTS
Barueri, October 29, 2019 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A.(B3: SMLS3), announces its results for 3Q19. To access the earnings release click here, and to access our Results Center, please click here.
Highlights
Total Gross Billings amounted to R$ 633.7 million in 3Q19, an increase of 7.7% compared to 3Q18.
Net Revenue reached a new record, totaling R$ 279.3 million.
Direct Redemption Margin reached 38.4% in 3Q19.
Conference Call
Call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English
October 30, 2019
09:00 a.m. (New York Time)
11:00 a.m.(Brasilia Time)
Conection NumbersUS: +1 (412) 717-9627Brazil: +55 (11) 3181-8565 or +55 (11) 4210-1803
Webcast: click here.
Contacts:
Marcos Pinheiro
Finance and Investor Relations Officer
Maria Laura Pessoa
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820
ri@smiles.com.br
www.smiles.com.br/ir
www.smiles.com.br
