Smiles Fidelidade : announces its 2Q19 Results

SMILES ANNOUNCES 3Q19 RESULTS

Barueri, October 29, 2019 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A.(B3: SMLS3), announces its results for 3Q19. To access the earnings release click here, and to access our Results Center, please click here.

Highlights

Total Gross Billings amounted to R$ 633.7 million in 3Q19, an increase of 7.7% compared to 3Q18.

Net Revenue reached a new record, totaling R$ 279.3 million.



Direct Redemption Margin reached 38.4% in 3Q19.

Conference Call

Call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English

October 30, 2019

09:00 a.m. (New York Time)

11:00 a.m.(Brasilia Time)

Conection NumbersUS: +1 (412) 717-9627Brazil: +55 (11) 3181-8565 or +55 (11) 4210-1803



Webcast : click here.

Contacts:

Marcos Pinheiro

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Maria Laura Pessoa

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820

ri@smiles.com.br

www.smiles.com.br/ir

www.smiles.com.br