Smiley | Wang-Ekvall : Attorneys Named Lawdragon Leading U.S. Bankruptcy and Restructuring Lawyers

Law firm Smiley | Wang-Ekvall – leaders in business bankruptcy; insolvency and reorganization law; business litigation; and real estate transactions - announced today that Founding Partners Lei Lei Wang-Ekvall and Kyra Andrassy have been named in the inaugural Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers Guide. The publication says “the masters of disaster recognized here bring remarkable skills in financing, structuring, litigating and creating a pathway forward. Not even Houdini could wrest the chains of these times, but these experts know all the tricks for those companies seeking a fighting chance.”

“This is an extraordinary list of bankruptcy professionals and we are honored to be included,” said Wang-Ekvall.

Andrassy’s insolvency-related work includes representing chapter 11 debtors, chapter 7 and chapter 11 trustees, secured and unsecured creditors, creditors’ committees, purchasers of assets from bankruptcy estates, assignees in assignments for the benefit of creditors, federal and state court receivers, and borrowers in out-of-court workouts. She currently serves as Co-Chair of the Insolvency Law Committee of the Business Law Section of the California Lawyers Association and Director of the Los Angeles/Orange County Chapter of the California Receivers Forum and the Southern California Chapter of the International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation. Andrassy is a past president of the Orange County Bankruptcy Forum.

Wang-Ekvall has focused her practice around bankruptcy and insolvency since 1992. She is currently serving as the Vice-Chair of the Central District of California Attorney Discipline Committee. She is also a board member of the Federal Bar Association, Orange County Chapter; the Masters Division of the Orange County Bar Association; Community Legal Services SoCal; the Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund; and the Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum. She is a past president and director of the Orange County Bar Association, the Orange County Bankruptcy Forum and the Orange County Asian American Bar Association, and she has served as a co‑chair and member of the Central District of California Lawyer Representatives to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference. Wang-Ekvall was recognized as the 2019 Attorney of the Year by the Orange County Women Lawyers Association and was the recipient of the 2015 Peter M. Elliott Award presented by the Orange County Bankruptcy Forum. She is a frequent speaker on bankruptcy, insolvency, assignment for benefit of creditors, and receiverships.

Lawdragon magazine is a trusted legal publication known for its annual attorney listings. Each year, the staff at Lawdragon compile nominations from leading lawyers across the country and submit candidates to a thorough vetting process that includes peer review and independent research. The result is a list of attorneys who've experienced verifiable success, as well as the respect and esteem of their professional colleagues and the communities they serve.

