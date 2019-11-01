Smiley Wang-Ekvall : Named to 2020 Best Law Firms by U.S. News

Law firm Smiley Wang-Ekvall – leaders in business bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization law; business litigation; and real estate transactions – announced today that the firm has again been included in the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” 2020 edition for the practice area of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law.

"Receiving this recognition year after year reflects the level of exemplary service we provide to our clients and the unparalleled dedication of all our of attorneys to the profession," said Partner Lei Lei Wang Ekvall.

The rankings are based on an evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews, and review of additional information provided by law firms. To be eligible for a ranking in a particular practice area, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the United States.

According to U.S. News - Best Lawyers, receiving a tier designation indicates the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity. The mission of “Best Law Firms” is to help guide referring lawyers and clients – from the country’s largest companies requiring corporate legal advice to individuals seeking counsel regarding personal legal issues.

For the 2020 Edition, U.S. News – Best Lawyers reported receiving more than 1.2 million law firm assessments from almost 16,000 attorneys and received 107,000 evaluations from more than 12,000 clients. According to the organization, the 2020 rankings are based on the highest number of participating firms and highest number of client ballots on record.

About Smiley | Wang-Ekvall

Smiley Wang-Ekvall, LLP achieves unparalleled results for its clients in the areas of business litigation, real estate transactions, and bankruptcy and insolvency matters, combining the hands-on attention and cost-effectiveness of a small firm with the depth and breadth of experience of a large firm.

