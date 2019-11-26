Log in
Smith Management Group Announces Angela Johnson as the New Branch President

11/26/2019 | 11:14am EST

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa® company, announces Angela S. Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® as the new branch president.

Ms. Johnson has more than 20 years of community management experience and has served in a variety of capacities including community manager, director of community management, and regional director.  As the new president, she will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, and employee education and training. Ms. Johnson was a valued team member of Associa Colorado Association Services for more than six years, where she served clients across Colorado.

“Smith Management Group is excited to welcome Angela back to the Associa family in this new leadership role,” stated Steve McKinley, Associa senior vice president. “Her vast industry knowledge and dedication to our clients will help lead SMG into the new year. We are excited to see where her branch strategy takes the team and our communities.”

Ms. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Colorado Technical University. She has also earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Attachment 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
