Smith Management Group Hosts “Fundamentals of Leading Your Community” Board Member Development Workshop

St. Louis, MO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa company, hosted the third session of the CAI board leadership development workshop titled “Fundamentals of Leading Your Community” at The Lodge in Des Peres, MO.



The event included more than 30 board members, vendors and SMG employees who heard presentations on industry topics, including:





How to recognize four factors in assessing your communication effectiveness

How to prepare for meetings, conduct meetings, and hold elections

How to build volunteerism

How to select vendors, professional advisors, and service providers

How to evaluate candidates

Guidelines for extending an offer or accepting a bid

This workshop is usually held as one eight-hour class. For board members’ convenience, SMG hosts the workshop as four separate, two-hour quarterly sessions. The next session on October 25th will provide information on Association rules and conflict resolution.



“Smith Management Group was excited to see so many of our board members attend the seminar and engage with the speakers and each other,” stated Roger Kinney, SMG president. “The third session was a great opportunity to elevate participates’ knowledge and understanding of many industry topics and concerns as well as provide them with the most up-to-date information available. There is only one session left in the workshop and we hope to see all of our community leaders there.”



