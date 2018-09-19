Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smith Management Group Hosts “Fundamentals of Leading Your Community” Board Member Development Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

St. Louis, MO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa company, hosted the third session of the CAI board leadership development workshop titled “Fundamentals of Leading Your Community” at The Lodge in Des Peres, MO.

The event included more than 30 board members, vendors and SMG employees who heard presentations on industry topics, including:

0_medium_SmithManagementGroup-Associa.jpg


  • How to recognize four factors in assessing your communication effectiveness
  • How to prepare for meetings, conduct meetings, and hold elections
  • How to build volunteerism
  • How to select vendors, professional advisors, and service providers
  • How to evaluate candidates
  • Guidelines for extending an offer or accepting a bid

This workshop is usually held as one eight-hour class. For board members’ convenience, SMG hosts the workshop as four separate, two-hour quarterly sessions. The next session on October 25th will provide information on Association rules and conflict resolution.

“Smith Management Group was excited to see so many of our board members attend the seminar and engage with the speakers and each other,” stated Roger Kinney, SMG president. “The third session was a great opportunity to elevate participates’ knowledge and understanding of many industry topics and concerns as well as provide them with the most up-to-date information available. There is only one session left in the workshop and we hope to see all of our community leaders there.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmithManagementGroup
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley S Cantwell
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pBAKN WTR : Bakken Subsidiary, Nationwide Property Partners, Producing Pilot Rental Property Reality Show in Flint, MI
AQ
01:16pBridging the economic divide for americans with disabilities
GL
01:13pROCKY MOUNTAIN DEALERSHIPS : RME joins the Kidney March
PU
01:13pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Justin Timberlake Set To Kick Off The Fall/Winter Leg Of His Successful "Man Of The Woods Tour" Starting 9/19 In Lexington, KY
PU
01:13pITALEAF : TerniEnergia signed an agreement with REI III for the enhancement of photovoltaic assets
PU
01:13pCARNIVAL : Seabourn to Return to Alaska & British Columbia for Summer 2019 Offering Guests an Unparalleled Immersion in the Great Land
PU
01:13pBUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. : Announces Class A Non-Voting Share Distribution
AQ
01:12pWATCH : Mickey turns 90, Samsung, Disney celebrate
AQ
01:11pMUST READ : Alexi Lubomirski on Photographing the Royal Wedding, Shayne Oliver Unveils Capsule Collection With Colmar
AQ
01:09pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
4Evolution of Cloud Mining
5AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.