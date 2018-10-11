SmithBucklin : Expands Content Services to Amplify Voices of Associations

SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, is proud to announce the launch of SmithBucklin Content, a comprehensive suite of content services for trade and professional associations, charitable and cause-based nonprofits, corporations, and government institutes. These services help strengthen an organization’s position as the authoritative resource in its industry, profession, or field.

Unlike media companies and other content generators, SmithBucklin Content focuses the company’s deep understanding of associations and member-based communities to provide a comprehensive, analytical approach to the creation of custom content. The team specializes in shaping association content strategy, producing print and online publications, generating targeted industry news, and sharing content through online hubs, newsletters, social media, and other communications.

SmithBucklin Content works closely with association members to turn their subject-matter expertise into compelling material that is relevant, timely, and useful. After all, those involved with an association are ultimately the best, most-trusted sources of news, trends, and developments about their industry, profession, or field.

“We know the importance of association content as an opportunity to engage members and increase visibility and influence,” said Matt Sanderson, SmithBucklin President & CEO. “SmithBucklin Content strengthens our ability to partner with associations of all sizes to increase their reach, voice, and impact.”

“Our team of experienced content strategists, developers, and marketers is uniquely qualified to elevate the voice and presence of our client organizations,” said Jason Meyers, Senior Director of SmithBucklin Content. “Our customized strategies are developed with the purpose of engaging members and broader audiences, and expanding opportunities for non-dues revenue, such as advertising, sponsorships, and other branded content.”

Learn more about SmithBucklin Content by reviewing the white paper “Five Ways to Make Your Content Come Alive,” viewing the infographic “The Value of Association Content,” or signing up for the SmithBucklin Content e-newsletter.

