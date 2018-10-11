SmithBucklin : Expands Content Services to Amplify Voices of Associations

SmithBucklin,
the association management and services company more organizations turn
to than any other, is proud to announce the launch of SmithBucklin
Content, a comprehensive suite of content services for trade and
professional associations, charitable and cause-based nonprofits,
corporations, and government institutes. These services help strengthen
an organization’s position as the authoritative resource in its
industry, profession, or field.
Unlike media companies and other content generators, SmithBucklin
Content focuses the company’s deep understanding of associations and
member-based communities to provide a comprehensive, analytical approach
to the creation of custom content. The team specializes in shaping
association content strategy, producing print and online publications,
generating targeted industry news, and sharing content through online
hubs, newsletters, social media, and other communications.
SmithBucklin Content works closely with association members to turn
their subject-matter expertise into compelling material that is
relevant, timely, and useful. After all, those involved with an
association are ultimately the best, most-trusted sources of news,
trends, and developments about their industry, profession, or field.
“We know the importance of association content as an opportunity to
engage members and increase visibility and influence,” said Matt
Sanderson, SmithBucklin President & CEO. “SmithBucklin Content
strengthens our ability to partner with associations of all sizes to
increase their reach, voice, and impact.”
“Our team of experienced content strategists, developers, and marketers
is uniquely qualified to elevate the voice and presence of our client
organizations,” said Jason Meyers, Senior Director of SmithBucklin
Content. “Our customized strategies are developed with the purpose of
engaging members and broader audiences, and expanding opportunities for
non-dues revenue, such as advertising, sponsorships, and other branded
content.”
Learn more about SmithBucklin Content by reviewing the white paper “Five
Ways to Make Your Content Come Alive,” viewing the infographic “The
Value of Association Content,” or signing up for the SmithBucklin
Content e-newsletter.
