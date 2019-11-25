SmithBucklin : Welcomes Association Expert Katie Callahan-Giobbi

SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, welcomes Katie Callahan-Giobbi, a 30-year association advocate who has successfully led initiatives at both nonprofits and for-profits that have benefited the association community.

Callahan-Giobbi joins SmithBucklin’s team of talented, experienced professionals who achieve the mission of the associations they serve. As Head of Business Development, she will collaborate with executives of trade associations and professional societies to find customized solutions to help accomplish their goals.

“Katie is highly respected in and around the association community. Having served associations both as a professional and a volunteer, she has developed a holistic view that is enhanced by her in-depth knowledge of the hospitality and meetings industry,” said Matt Sanderson, president and CEO, SmithBucklin. “Drawing on her extensive experience, vast expertise, and steadfast commitment to the association community, Katie will work alongside our team to create extraordinary value for the organizations we serve.”

Prior to joining SmithBucklin, Callahan-Giobbi served as chief operating officer at Association Forum. She also served in senior leadership roles at Minding Your Business Inc., Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Bureau, W Hotels of New York, and The Century Plaza Hotel & Spa and The St. Regis of Los Angeles. She was inducted into the BizBash Hall of Fame in 2018, and she has received MPI’s Chicago Area Chapter’s President’s Award and was also inducted into its Hall of Fame. She has served as a board member on the MPI International Board of Directors, Destinations International Foundation, and on the Roosevelt University’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. She is a member of ASAE, PCMA, Association Forum, and MPI.

“I believe associations make the world go round and it’s important to society that they remain strong, vital, and effective. That’s why I’m proud to join SmithBucklin – where I can make a meaningful difference in the association community,” said Callahan-Giobbi. “For 70 years and counting, SmithBucklin has been at the forefront of helping associations create value for their stakeholders and foster loyal communities of engaged members. The SmithBucklin family is filled with smart, passionate professionals serving the association community. Our deep knowledge and expertise is critical for associations today, especially in the areas of member engagement, event strategy, marketing, communications, sponsorship sales, education, technology, and so much more.”

About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve. SmithBucklin serves trade associations, professional societies, technology communities, charitable organizations, and corporations. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, and San Ramon, Calif. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740.

