Smithers Announces 2019 Image Sensors Auto Americas Conference

Smithers is pleased to announce the 2019 Image Sensors Auto Americas conference, taking place October 17-18, 2019 in San Jose, California. The annual IS Auto Americas will focus on the technical developments that are helping move towards autonomous and connected vehicles. With six sessions from “market update and industry trends” to “LiDAR, cameras and radar” taking place over two full days, this year’s agenda delivers a schedule with insights, demonstrations and discussions focusing on the latest developments in technology, the industry’s potential in expanding markets, the challenges organizations are facing and everything in between!

This year’s conference will kick off with a session devoted to Autonomy in Action with presenters from May Mobility, Lyft, and LeddarTech, followed by presentations on market updates and industry trends, and finish with a session devoted to the continual improvement of precision and performance and the challenges of the industry. This year, the Image Sensors Auto Americas conference brings together major industry players such as ARM, Sony, Xperi, Dell, 3M and more to speak and present their latest incites of the industry.

Additionally, this year’s Image Sensors Auto Americas conference will feature:

Evolution of MIPI Imaging Conduit Solution by MIPI Alliance

by Driver Monitoring: Transition to Fully Autonomous Cars by Xperi Corporation

by Outlook of Image Sensor Technology for Fully Autonomous Vehicles by Cruise

by Long Wave Infrared Cameras for Automotive Safety by FLIR

by Using ML and AI to improve automotive camera module performance and quality by Optimal Plus

by 5 Different Ways of Getting an HDR Image in Automotive Imaging by Smithers Apex

by And much more!

“I am excited to have been able to bring together these key players in the industry and to be able to pair it with our Image Sensors Americas conference taking place directly before IS Auto Americas and alongside our Traction conference,” said Ashli Speed, conference producer with Smithers. “To have a role and help create this year’s lineup from all across the supply chain, I believe that these events are going to be an industry can’t-miss event. I have been lucky to grow this conference to be a success, and I am excited to continue to bring this event year after year!”

