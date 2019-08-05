Smithers Announces SmartPack 2019 Conference

Mars Wrigley, WestRock, Microsoft, HP and more to speak!

Smithers is pleased to announce the inaugural SmartPack conference, taking place September 11-12, 2019 in San Diego, California. Bringing together industries all across the supply chain, SmartPack will focus on collaboration and innovation to accelerate the commercial adoption of intelligent packaging. With six sessions over the course of two days, speakers will present case studies in the various applications for intelligent packaging, and address what brand owners want from their intelligent packaging.

This year’s conference will kick off with a keynote from Smithers’ own, Duane Neidert, Director of Operations on The Future of Active and Intelligent Packaging to 2023 followed by presentations on the current and future possibilities within the industry, and ending the first day with an open networking reception. In its first year, the SmartPack conference brings together major industry players such as Microsoft, Mars Wrigley, HP, WestRock and more.

Additionally, this year’s SmartPack conference will feature:

Identifying Digital Trends in Pharmaceutical Packaging by GlaxoSmithKline CH

by Delta Airlines Expected and Unexpected benefits using RFID Baggage Tracking by Aviation of Avery Dennison

by The Evolution of AR in Packaging and the Outlook for the Future by Label Impressions

by Unlocking the POWER of Your Products – Giving Brands the Control They Need to Compete by EVERYTHING, UK

by The Benefits of Smart Technology for Supply Chain Optimization with Smurfit Kappa, WestRock, FedEx, and Digimarc

with and And more!

"I am very proud to be a part of a smart packaging event which focuses on collaboration and innovation to accelerate the commercial adoption of intelligent packaging, with brand owner needs at the forefront.” Karla Sharp, the conference producer said, “What I feel makes SmartPack 2019 so exciting is the folks we have presenting and joining panels on key trends like sustainability, smart ecommerce, augmented reality, and more; as well as a strong focus on delivering real-life lessons learned for brand-owners adopting smart packaging. Our speakers, from the likes of GSK, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive and Microsoft will discuss barriers overcome, challenges on-going, successes and tangible results for other attendees to take away and implement."

