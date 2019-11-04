Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smithers : Promotes Meletios Roussis to Business Development Manager, Pharmaceutical Development Services Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 03:28pm EST

Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, recently appointed Mr. Meletios Roussis as Business Development Manager, Pharmaceutical Development Services. The addition supports the organization’s commitment to the principles of providing accurate data, on time, with high touch, to each of our clients as demand for bioanalytical testing grows.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005917/en/

Mr. Meletios Roussis (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Meletios Roussis (Photo: Business Wire)

As Business Development Manager at Smithers, he will be responsible for driving sales growth and client engagement. His primary area of responsibility will be the mid-Atlantic, with the ability to serve clients in other areas of North America.

“Meletios has a proven ability to understand client needs and build effective partnerships,” said Dr. Ira S. DuBey, President, Smithers Pharmaceutical Development Services Division. “His scientific expertise combined with firsthand technical knowledge of our most advanced platforms enables him to guide clients toward solutions to their pharmaceutical development challenges.”

Mr. Roussis has over ten years of industry experience. Prior to joining Smithers as Project Manager in 2017, Mr. Roussis worked at Gyros as a Field Application Scientist and Service Engineer, training clients on platform use, guiding approaches to method development and validation, and conducting beta testing to improve the immunogenicity offering. At MedImmune, he worked as a Research Associate developing an assay for quantification of residual host cell protein, supporting the purification of biologic drugs. Mr. Roussis obtained a BS in Cell and Molecular Biology/Biochemistry from the University of Maryland, and a Masters in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins.

For more information about the Smithers portfolio of pharmaceutical development services, visit www.smithers.com.

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the life science, transportation, packaging, materials, components, consumer, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:56pSTRONGPOINT ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
03:54pTRIMBLE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:54pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 4
DJ
03:54pMERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – VSI, RARX, SRCI, UCFC
GL
03:52pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Domo, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DOMO
GL
03:51pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:50pCISCO LIVE LATIN AMERICA 2019 : Cisco Business Portfolio
PU
03:50pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Twitter, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
NE
03:49pNASDAQ : Halts Golden Bull Limited
AQ
03:49pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in PG&E Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PCG
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..
5SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group