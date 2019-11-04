Smithers : Promotes Meletios Roussis to Business Development Manager, Pharmaceutical Development Services Division

Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, recently appointed Mr. Meletios Roussis as Business Development Manager, Pharmaceutical Development Services. The addition supports the organization’s commitment to the principles of providing accurate data, on time, with high touch, to each of our clients as demand for bioanalytical testing grows.

As Business Development Manager at Smithers, he will be responsible for driving sales growth and client engagement. His primary area of responsibility will be the mid-Atlantic, with the ability to serve clients in other areas of North America.

“Meletios has a proven ability to understand client needs and build effective partnerships,” said Dr. Ira S. DuBey, President, Smithers Pharmaceutical Development Services Division. “His scientific expertise combined with firsthand technical knowledge of our most advanced platforms enables him to guide clients toward solutions to their pharmaceutical development challenges.”

Mr. Roussis has over ten years of industry experience. Prior to joining Smithers as Project Manager in 2017, Mr. Roussis worked at Gyros as a Field Application Scientist and Service Engineer, training clients on platform use, guiding approaches to method development and validation, and conducting beta testing to improve the immunogenicity offering. At MedImmune, he worked as a Research Associate developing an assay for quantification of residual host cell protein, supporting the purification of biologic drugs. Mr. Roussis obtained a BS in Cell and Molecular Biology/Biochemistry from the University of Maryland, and a Masters in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins.

