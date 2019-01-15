Smithers Rapra : Strengthens Global Integrated Services for the Automotive Industry With New Product Testing Lab in Suzhou, China

Smithers Rapra, a world leader in rubber, plastics, and composites
testing expertise, announced today that it is opening a new product
testing laboratory in Suzhou. The new 4,000 sq. ft. facility
provides air leak and burst, cleanliness, material properties, salt
spray, and pressure, vibration, and temperature (PVT) testing. The new
laboratory will be positioned to support the quickly evolving automotive
market in China with fluid transfer system expertise. This lab will
combine with existing labs in Akron, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan; and
Shawbury, England to support Smithers’ global clients.
Fluid transfer system component testing at Smithers Rapra’s new Suzhou product testing lab (Photo: Business Wire)
“The automotive market in China has experienced enormous growth over the
past several years,” said Derek Read, Vice President - Asia Operations,
Smithers Rapra. “In addition to traditional internal combustion engines,
electric vehicles have become the wave of the future. New battery
technologies require temperature regulation via hoses. We anticipate
significant changes in how hoses will be made and tested, and our
laboratory can accommodate that shift.”
The laboratory will be able to support vehicle OEMs and tier suppliers
with validation testing for a wide variety of fluid transfer systems
used on the vehicle. From brake and fuel lines to coolant hoses,
radiators, and turbochargers, the experienced local team can test to
international and OEM standards as well as develop custom benchmarking
programs to support R&D efforts.
“Smithers is adapting to a changing global automotive market. Our
commitment to serving domestic and multinational clientele calls for us
to grow with the market into electric, autonomous, and beyond,” said Nat
Leonard, President, Smithers Rapra. “We have been in Suzhou for over
seven years building an industry leading tire and wheel testing lab, and
plan to continue to evaluate the expansion into other testing services
for various automotive components.”
The Suzhou laboratory is ISO 17025-certified and will likely be followed
by continued expansion in the region to support client needs. This
investment in China comes as the country reported 579,000 electric
vehicle sales in 2017, reporting the highest sales numbers for any
country for the year according to Forbes.
Smithers Rapra operates laboratories in North America, Europe, and Asia,
covering a wide variety of testing and consulting services from material
chemistry and product
durability testing, to tire,
wheel, and winter
testing. For more information about Smithers Rapra, visit www.smithersrapra.com.
About Smithers Rapra:
Smithers Rapra has been a trusted partner of the plastics and rubber
industries for over 90 years. Our business is built around delivering a
complete portfolio of rubber and plastic testing services to support a
wide range of industry sectors including tire, automotive, polymer
products, oil and gas, medical device, pharmaceutical, transport,
packaging, industrial, and consumer products. A member of the Smithers
Group of companies, Smithers Rapra is one of six member companies
providing technology based services to a diverse set of industry
segments. By integrating science, technology and business expertise,
Smithers’ goal is to add value throughout the lifecycle of our clients’
products. For more information, visit
www.smithersrapra.com or www.smithers.com.
You can reach the Smithers Rapra North America office at:
425 West
Market Street
Akron, Ohio 44303
Telephone: 330-762-7441
www.smithersrapra.com
