Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smithers Viscient : announces the appointment of Ian Siragher to the position of Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:31am EST

Smithers Viscient, a global contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of Ian Siragher to the position of Managing Director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005031/en/

Ian Siragher, Managing Director, Smithers Viscient Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

Ian Siragher, Managing Director, Smithers Viscient Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

Siragher will assume operational responsibility for the Smithers Viscient European site in Harrogate, UK. His experience includes high technology start-ups, running SME business, sales, marketing and regulated industry programs within the analytical, pharmaceutical and drug delivery industries. He brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience with proven strengths in scientific knowledge, operational and strategic planning, coupled with a strong client focus.

“We are delighted to welcome Ian to our business,” said Susan Shepherd, President, Smithers Viscient. “Ian is an excellent appointment for us; he is a proven operational leader having spent much of his career running a range of businesses.” Shepherd continues, “He brings an exceptionally strong global positioning and planning background, which is vital as we continue to grow our portfolio. His proven experience, vision and his ability to think strategically makes him an excellent choice in support of our clients around the globe.”

Siragher joins Smithers after 12 years as Managing Director and founder with Concept Life Sciences, formerly Agenda 1 Analytical Services Ltd. He holds an MBA, a Bsc (Hons) in Psychology and is an Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB). He has relocated to Harrogate to take up the position.

# # #

About Smithers Viscient

Smithers Viscient is a global contract research organization (CRO). The company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicologyenvironmental fatemetabolism and chemistry services, for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and consumer household product industries. Pollinator testing capabilities include laboratory-based studies, semi-field, and field exposures. With laboratories located in North America and Europe, Smithers Viscient, has performed standard guideline and higher-tiered environmental studies for 45 years. For more information about Smithers Viscient’s environmental regulatory testing solutions, visit http://smithersviscient.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aFCA to announce 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results on February 7
GL
06:01aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : kicks off 2019 with the worldwide launch of Angry Birds Dream Blast
GL
06:01aJAGGAER Announces Record Year for Partner Relationships
GL
06:01aTRIUMPH : Enters into Agreement to Transition Global 7500 Program to Bombardier
BU
06:01aIRON MOUNTAIN : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
06:01aAESC Accepts Magruder Executive Search into its Global Membership of Leading Executive Search and Leadership Advisory Firms
GL
06:01aJoyce Joins Fiduciary Trust as Vice President
BU
06:01aPRITZKER PRIVATE CAPITAL : Completes Acquisition of KabaFusion
BU
06:01aExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
GL
06:01aBLINK CHARGING : Future IKEA Norfolk to Be Equipped with Hampton Roads' Largest Solar Rooftop Array and EV Charging Stations
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
4German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
5Italy sets up no-deal Brexit measures for financial institutions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.