Smithers Viscient : announces the appointment of Ian Siragher to the position of Managing Director

Smithers Viscient, a global contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of Ian Siragher to the position of Managing Director.

Siragher will assume operational responsibility for the Smithers Viscient European site in Harrogate, UK. His experience includes high technology start-ups, running SME business, sales, marketing and regulated industry programs within the analytical, pharmaceutical and drug delivery industries. He brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience with proven strengths in scientific knowledge, operational and strategic planning, coupled with a strong client focus.

“We are delighted to welcome Ian to our business,” said Susan Shepherd, President, Smithers Viscient. “Ian is an excellent appointment for us; he is a proven operational leader having spent much of his career running a range of businesses.” Shepherd continues, “He brings an exceptionally strong global positioning and planning background, which is vital as we continue to grow our portfolio. His proven experience, vision and his ability to think strategically makes him an excellent choice in support of our clients around the globe.”

Siragher joins Smithers after 12 years as Managing Director and founder with Concept Life Sciences, formerly Agenda 1 Analytical Services Ltd. He holds an MBA, a Bsc (Hons) in Psychology and is an Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB). He has relocated to Harrogate to take up the position.

About Smithers Viscient

Smithers Viscient is a global contract research organization (CRO). The company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicology, environmental fate, metabolism and chemistry services, for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and consumer household product industries. Pollinator testing capabilities include laboratory-based studies, semi-field, and field exposures. With laboratories located in North America and Europe, Smithers Viscient, has performed standard guideline and higher-tiered environmental studies for 45 years. For more information about Smithers Viscient’s environmental regulatory testing solutions, visit http://smithersviscient.com/.

