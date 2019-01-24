Smithers Viscient : announces the appointment of Ian Siragher to the position of Managing Director

Smithers
Viscient, a global contract research organization (CRO), today
announced the appointment of Ian Siragher to the position of Managing
Director.
Siragher will assume operational responsibility for the Smithers
Viscient European site in Harrogate, UK. His experience includes high
technology start-ups, running SME business, sales, marketing and
regulated industry programs within the analytical, pharmaceutical and
drug delivery industries. He brings a wealth of entrepreneurial
experience with proven strengths in scientific knowledge, operational
and strategic planning, coupled with a strong client focus.
“We are delighted to welcome Ian to our business,” said Susan Shepherd,
President, Smithers Viscient. “Ian is an excellent appointment for us;
he is a proven operational leader having spent much of his career
running a range of businesses.” Shepherd continues, “He brings an
exceptionally strong global positioning and planning background, which
is vital as we continue to grow our portfolio. His proven experience,
vision and his ability to think strategically makes him an excellent
choice in support of our clients around the globe.”
Siragher joins Smithers after 12 years as Managing Director and founder
with Concept Life Sciences, formerly Agenda 1 Analytical Services Ltd.
He holds an MBA, a Bsc (Hons) in Psychology and is an Associate of
Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB). He has relocated to Harrogate to
take up the position.
About Smithers Viscient
Smithers Viscient is a global contract research organization (CRO). The
company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicology, environmental
fate, metabolism and chemistry services,
for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and consumer
household product industries. Pollinator
testing capabilities include laboratory-based studies, semi-field,
and field exposures. With laboratories located in North America and
Europe, Smithers Viscient, has performed standard guideline and
higher-tiered environmental studies for 45 years. For more information
about Smithers Viscient’s environmental regulatory testing solutions,
visit http://smithersviscient.com/.
