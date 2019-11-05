Smithfield® Announces Top 24 Teams Competing at the Inaugural Smokin' With Smithfield National Barbecue Championship

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a proud investor in competition barbecue, Smithfield ® is pleased to announce the 24 qualifying teams participating in the first-ever Smokin’ With Smithfield National Barbecue Championship , taking place from Thursday, Nov. 14 – Sunday, Nov. 17 at NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans. After a year-long points chase, the following 24 teams, who earned the highest scores amongst 370 registered national and international teams, will face-off in a three-round, single elimination playoff contest for the chance to win a piece of the $50,000 cash prize pool and the coveted title of National Barbecue Champion:



4 Legs Up BBQ, Kelly Wertz - Great Bend, Kan.

Boomerang BBQ, Matthew Walker - Wolfforth, Texas

B-S BBQ Outlaws, Bob Stanfiel - Hill City, S.D.

Buckshot BBQ, Jayde Henley - Midland, Texas

Bunch Of Swines, Edward Gash - Swindon, United Kingdom

Business As Usual Cookers, Caleb Warden - Deer Park, Texas

Cajun Blaze, Adam Gautreau - Gonzales, La.

Chat N Choo BBQ, Chris Hatcher - Haslet, Texas

Chickapicow, Allan Freeman - Spring, Texas

Gettin' Basted, Brad Leighninger - Springfield, Mo.

Heavy Smoke, Chris Schafer - O’Fallon, Mo.

Iowa’s Smokey D's BBQ, Darren Warth - Des Moines, Iowa

iQ BBQ, Richard Wagers - Nijkerk, Netherlands

Lucky's Q, Justin McGlaun - Waverly, Iowa

Pig-Chicka-Cow-Cow, Lee Thompson - Apopka, Fla.

Race Crew BBQ, Jason Sagmiller - Spring, Texas

Razorracks BBQ, Drew Davis - Pleasant Plains, Ark.

Redmule's Bad Ass BBQ, Lee Hickel - Sinton, Texas

Rio Valley Meats BBQ, Fred Robles - Weslaco, Texas

Scooter's, Paul Whitaker - Midland, Texas

Shake 'n Bake BBQ, Tim Scheer - New Haven, Mo.

Slap’s BBQ, Joe Pearce - Kansas City, Kan.

Texas Oil Dust, Aaron Lesley - Midland, Texas

Wolf’s Revenge BBQ, Chiles Cridlin - Henrico, Va.

The Smokin’ With Smithfield National Barbecue Championship is the first competition of its kind, as it is open to all competition barbecue cooks and designed to level the playing field across all major sanctioning bodies. Registered teams earned points based on their performance at sanctioned events throughout the past year, with the highest scoring teams facing off to compete in multiple categories including pork ribs and butts, chicken, and brisket.

“Smithfield is thrilled to recognize some of the best on the barbecue circuit – both seasoned and rookie teams from all over the world – with the first-ever unified competition,” said Laura Pall, brand manager for Smithfield Foods. “We thank all of those who registered and competed throughout the year, and we can’t wait to see these teams throw down and go hog wild in New Orleans!”

For more information about the Smokin’ With Smithfield National Barbecue Championship, as well as details for the 2020 Smokin’ With Smithfield Grant or Committed Cooks programs, please visit www.SmokinWithSmithfield.com.

