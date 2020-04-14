Smithfield Foods Announces $100 Million Responsibility Bonus as Part of #ThankAFoodWorker Initiative

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced today that it will provide a $100 million Responsibility Bonus to all its hourly production and distribution center team members. The $100 million Responsibility Bonus, named for Smithfield’s preeminent guiding principle, is on top of a previous $20 million commitment by the company. Employees who miss work due to COVID-19 exposure or diagnosis will receive the Responsibility Bonus.



“Our nation’s food workers – 40,000 of whom are Smithfield team members in the U.S. – are fighting COVID-19 by embracing their responsibility to safeguard America’s food supply during these unprecedented times. As a company and a nation, we should reward those who accept responsibility. To the tens of thousands of heroes in our Smithfield Family, thank you for fighting COVID-19 by putting food on tables across America,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer, for Smithfield.

“America has abundant livestock supplies. Under normal circumstances, harvest facilities convert those supplies into a bounty of food for the American people, while exporting the remaining surplus to more than 40 countries around the world. Operating America’s harvest facilities is the lynchpin. Failing to operate these plants is not an option anyone wants to fathom. Our employees, together with others in the industry, are the beating heart of these facilities. The nation should be grateful to them,” he continued.

“As we are rewarding employees for their responsibility, we too have a responsibility to minimize their risks of contracting COVID-19 in the workplace. Our protective measures start with processes and protocols that follow CDC guidance and regular and transparent communication with our employees. But there’s a lot more. We’ve enhanced cleaning and disinfection, added abundant hand sanitizing stations, boosted personal protective equipment, expanded employee health benefits, increased social distancing, installed plexiglass and other physical barriers, implemented thermal scanning equipment, stressed the importance of personal hygiene and restricted all nonessential visitors. All these measures are on top of the extremely hygienic and sanitary environments maintained at all times in our industry for food safety and quality purposes. We’re ensuring our employees know how COVID-19 spreads and how to protect themselves and others inside and outside of our facilities. We are laser focused on our employees’ health and wellbeing and are immediately taking all necessary actions to protect them,” Mr. Sullivan concluded.

The Responsibility Bonus is part of Smithfield’s #ThankAFoodWorker initiative and is being paid to recognize the selfless sacrifices employees are making to maintain the continuity of our nation’s food supply amid COVID-19. The company invites members of the public to join in expressing gratitude for food workers by posting a social media message using the hashtag #ThankAFoodWorker.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) , there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. More information on Smithfield’s COVID-19 response can be found here .

