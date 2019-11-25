Log in
Smithfield Foods Contributes $30,000 to Luter Family YMCA's Youth Development Programs

11/25/2019 | 03:08pm EST

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smithfield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc., announced today a $30,000 contribution to the Luter Family YMCA to support their education and youth development programs in Isle of Wight County. As a “partner in Youth Development,” Smithfield will help the Luter Family YMCA develop a stronger, more integrated community and provide support for people and families by promoting positive change. Smithfield has been an ongoing contributor to the YMCA for more than 20 years, reflecting the company’s long-time support of its hometown community.

“At the Luter Family YMCA, we work to ensure that our youth have opportunities to learn, grow, and develop through the many comprehensive programs we offer,” said Kathy Peterson, branch executive director for the Luter Family YMCA. “These programs would not be possible without our long-term partnership with Smithfield Foods. We’re grateful for this support and the continuing ability we have to make a positive impact on our local youth.”

Smithfield’s ongoing contributions to the Luter Family YMCA support a variety of programs, including the “Hop the Gap” Summer Learning Loss Prevention Initiative, Obesity Prevention Curriculum, and 7GI (Seventh Grade Initiative) to help students facing hardships during an age of critical development. This fall, Smithfield employees showcased their commitment to local students by volunteering for the Bright Beginnings Back to School Outreach program, taking students shopping for new school supplies.

“We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with the Luter Family YMCA because we see the tremendous impact these youth development programs have on students in our area,” said Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods, and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “Smithfield is committed to supporting education, and we know that through this partnership we are building a more vibrant and healthier community together.”

Founded in Smithfield, Virginia more than 80 years ago, Smithfield Foods has grown to become a global consumer packaged goods and protein company with more than 54,000 employees. The company remains headquartered in Smithfield, employing nearly 2,500 individuals locally. To learn more about Smithfield’s commitment to education and its local communities, visit the Helping Communities section of the 2018 Sustainability Report.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Luter Family YMCA
Deeply rooted in your community, our movement is made up of people of all ages and from every walk of life, all working side-by-side to ensure that everyone, regardless of gender, income or background, has the opportunity to live life to its fullest. We value caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, and everything we do stems from this.

Dalton Agency for Smithfield Foods:Luter Family YMCA:
Lauren Homrich Leslie Bryant   
(904) 398-5222 (757) 223-7925
lhomrich@daltonagency.com leslie.bryant@peninsulaymca.org 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8d1bd12-1a29-43f4-9b75-319494331da8                       

                                                                                  
                                                         
                                     

 

 

Primary Logo

Smithfield Foods Contributes to Luter Family YMCA

Smithfield Foods and the Luter Family YMCA serving Isle of Wight County continue long-standing partnership of 20 years to support local education and youth development programs.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
