Smithfield Foods Donates 18,000 Pounds of Protein to Food Bank for the Heartland

OMAHA, Neb., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated more than 18,000 pounds of protein to Food Bank for the Heartland . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 74,000 servings, will help those affected by recent flooding fight hunger across the Midwest.



Helping Hungry Homes





“Thousands of families have been impacted by recent weather events,” said Brian Barks, president & CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “We value serving others with respect, integrity, and urgency, and this donation of nutrient-rich product aligns with our mission to care for in-need families in flood-ravaged communities across Nebraska and western Iowa. We are immensely thankful for Smithfield’s support during this trying time for our communities.”

This is the 11th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 120 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by recent flooding in Nebraska and Iowa, including many members of our Smithfield Family. We are incredibly grateful for their safety and well-being as these communities recover, as well as for the tireless efforts of all the first responders,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “Recovery for the Midwest region will require an ongoing collective effort, and we’re honored to provide resources to our neighbors in need and in the communities we call home.”

The Food Bank for the Heartland has implemented a three-step plan for recovery in the region, and encourages those interested in providing support to visit www.foodbankheartland.org/flooding/ to learn more. For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Food Bank for the Heartland

Food Bank for the Heartland is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Omaha, Nebraska that acts as a central clearinghouse distributing food to nearly 600 network partners across 77 counties in Nebraska and 16 counties in western Iowa. Food Bank for the Heartland has distributed approximately 22 million meals in FY 2018 helping thousands of children, families, seniors, veterans, and others in need. For more information, visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org .

Media Contacts: